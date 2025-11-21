The Feed: Trax BBQ 2.0 And Smash’d Midwest Burgers Expands

Demo and construction are underway for a new Trax BBQ location in McCordsville. The popular Hancock County smokehouse posted a progress report on its social media feeds this week, sharing photos of “where the new prep kitchen and meat fabrication will be happening” at 6314 W. Broadway St., an 8,400-square-foot brick building built in 1900.

Earlier this week, Irvington favorite Smash’d Midwest Burgers opened its second location in downtown Greenfield. 5 American Legion Pl., Greenfield, 317-462-8480

Vicious Biscuit, a South Carolina breakfast-all-day chain with locations throughout the South, has a future spot in the works at Fishers’ multi-use complex, The State. The menu will feature rib-stickers such as fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and bacon jam alongside a lineup of biscuit sandwiches like the Babe, which arrives loaded with pulled pork, bacon, Carolina Gold barbecue sauce, and cowboy candy.

Mommas Kitchen and Lounge, a Black-owned breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot specializing in home-cooked soul food, made its debut on November 11 in Martindale-Brightwood. 3806 E. 30th St., 317-600-3285

This week, Newfields broke ground on the restoration of its Flower and Vegetable Garden, an area of the grounds that once supplied the flowers and produce for the Oldfields Estate. When it opens in late 2026, “you will be able to wander fully accessible pathways, enjoy a flexible pavilion for expanded educational and wellness programs, relax beside reflection pools, take in the view from an elevated overlook” and “enjoy a new culinary hub that will use produce grown right here in the new space.”

Indy’s own Cafe Patachou opens a location in Lexington, Kentucky, today. Lexingtonians will get their first taste of Bruce’s Granola Breakfast and Phat Rabbits inside the Fritz Farm shopping complex.

Next Sunday (November 30), Chatterbox will host an event with Irvington Vinyl & Books titled Everyday Haiku: The Meter of Mindfulness. RSVP by emailing elysia@irvingtonvinylandbooks.com for this workshop with author Patrick Collier. In true writerly form, the $30 ticket includes two martinis. 435 Massachusetts Ave., 317-636-0584