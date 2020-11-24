Subscribe
A Very Traders Point Thanksgiving; Indy’s Pioneering CBD Bakery

The Monthly Weekly's Thanksgiving extravaganza.

This week, Derek and dining editor Julia Spalding are joined by Jon Warner, the executive chef at Traders Point Creamery, who talks about their Thanksgiving takeout menu and dispenses his own tips for Indy’s home chefs. Then, we speak with Rebecca Raffle, the founder of Elevate Bakery and Barkery, about her unique experience developing a proprietary blend of flavorless CBD that goes into their cookies, gummies, and more.

