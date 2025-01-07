Artifact: Marquee Letters

Photo by Tony Valainis

THE HISTORIC Artcraft Theatre first opened as a silent movie theater and vaudeville house. It is one of the oldest and most unique venues to catch a movie in the state of Indiana. Its art deco marquee billboard, added in 1948, makes the building difficult to miss and highlights its historical nature. The letters used on the marquee today date back to the early 1980s. Originally opened in 1922, the theater still offers a “pre-show” before the main feature that includes skits, prize drawings, a playing of the national anthem, and a classic cartoon feature. Movies, from cult classics to holiday special features, are on original 35 mm film. The theater box office is open Wednesday through Friday, along with a concession stand and a bar.