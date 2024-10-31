November Best Bets

Photos courtesy: (1) K Abrahams on Adobe Stock (2) Bard Fest (3) World Food Championships (4) Music for All, Inc./Tony McCrackin (5) Harbor Pictures Company. Photographers: Bill Crawford, Kyle Crawford, and Nathan Abbott (6) Graphics: StockArtRoom Adobe Stock

IU Indianapolis hosts 100-plus cultural and religious organizations, speakers, and artists across more than 30 events, including exhibits, performances, panel discussions, workshops, and more designed to inspire conversation and reflection centered around this year’s theme, gratitude.

Bard Fest presents one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, adapted by community theater leader and Shakespeare enthusiast Dana Lesh, at the Mud Creek Theatre.

3. World Food Championships—November 8–12

More than 300 competitive cooking teams from around the globe battle it out in 12 categories, including Bacon, Live Fire, and Vegetarian, for the coveted title of World Food Champion and a slice of the $450,000 prize purse at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Music for All’s Bands of America Grand National Championships, America’s premier national marching band event, takes the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Drumstick Dash—November 28

This annual run/walk raising proceeds for people experiencing homelessness kicks off Thanksgiving morning in Broad Ripple.