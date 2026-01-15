- Arrive a little early. It’s a walk from the parking lot to the show.
- Wear comfy shoes.
- Enter the vendor raffles. Prizes are top-notch.
- Nosh on resurrected state fair foods. Wine and beer are also on offer. But save room. Michael Gomez of Indy’s Gomez BBQ takes to the weekday cooking stage.
- Expect a line at the Centerpiece Home. Wandering a life-size replica of a modern farmhouse is worth the wait.
- Meet Bravo TV’s Craig Conover of Southern Charm on the 23rd or 24th, and check out his pillow pop-up.
- Inspire the kids. Both weekends host a market run by 30 young entrepreneurs.
The Indianapolis Home Show
Here are our top tips for hitting the big event January 16-25 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.