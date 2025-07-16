Unspoken Rules: Turner Gymnasium

TAKE HEART: Your favorite treadmill is still spinning. Most of the equipment—and many staffers—from the Athenaeum gym’s 23 years as a YMCA remain. Relax about finding parking. For an extra $15 a month, gym users have access to an adjacent garage during their visits. Lace up. Current group exercise classes include an Active Older Adults offering, with many more in the works. Flash your Turner Gym pass at the Athenaeum’s Coat Check Coffee for 10 percent off your order. Scoot over. The gym’s 140-degree cedar sauna is jam-packed during weekday evenings, so make room when a new heat-seeker steps in. Or go on Saturday.