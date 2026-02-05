Winterfest Comes To The Indiana State Fairgrounds

A manner-festo for the craft beer event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on February 7
By
-
7

  • Support local brewers by taking a minute to chat.
  • Consider going even if you don’t like beer.
  • Canned cocktails and ciders are also offered for sampling.
  • Don’t bring a pint glass. You’ll get a 3-ounce commemorative glass; brewers won’t pour into anything else.
  • Make a pretzel and mini-bagel necklace with a ribbon. It’s tradition and handy for soaking up the suds.
  • Leave a good tip at the coat check, run by adult day services nonprofit Joy’s House.
  • Grab a
    designated driver: They get free coffee and soft drinks.     No takers? Plan on a rideshare.
  • Locate the restrooms on the map before you need one. Expect lines for obvious reasons. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR