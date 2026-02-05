Support local brewers by taking a minute to chat.

Consider going even if you don’t like beer.

Canned cocktails and ciders are also offered for sampling.

Don’t bring a pint glass. You’ll get a 3-ounce commemorative glass; brewers won’t pour into anything else.

Make a pretzel and mini-bagel necklace with a ribbon. It’s tradition and handy for soaking up the suds.

Leave a good tip at the coat check, run by adult day services nonprofit Joy’s House.

Grab a

designated driver: They get free coffee and soft drinks. No takers? Plan on a rideshare.