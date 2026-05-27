(1) Laughing Matters With Iliza Shlesinger – June 6

The stand-up comedian known for her six Netflix specials, high-energy style, and observations on modern female experiences comes to Clowes Memorial Hall. True to form, no subject will be off limits, including shower sex. iliza.com

(2) Sickle Cell 5K Run/Walk – June 6

Take Riverside Regional Park at your own speed during this 30th anniversary event organized by Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, which supports families affected by the disease. themartincenter.org

(3) Indianapolis Indians Pride Night – June 11

Kick off Pride Weekend at Victory Field. Tickets include the game against the Columbus Clippers and early entry to Pride in the Plaza, a pregame party with DJs Little Town and Annie D. milb.com/indianapolis/tickets/pride

(4) Sammy Hagar with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff with Rick Springfield – June 14

Might as well jump … to Ruoff Music Center for the Best of All Worlds tour stop. Relive the “Van Hagar” glory days of the late ’80s and early ’90s marked by four consecutive No. 1 albums. redrocker.com

(5) Indy Juneteenth Celebration – June 20

The festivities at the Indiana State Fairgrounds include bands, a DJ, dance and double Dutch performances, a kids’ fun zone, vendors, a parade with a float contest, and fireworks. indyjuneteenth.org