July’s Best Bets

(1) The Art of John Lennon Now through July 6

Give peace a chance at fine art gallery CV Art and Frame. Admission to the exhibit of the late Beatle’s works, around societal themes that touched his life, is free. 110 S. Main St., Zionsville.

(2) July Fourth Celebration July 4–July 6

This year, the traditional fireworks celebration at Victory Field goes over three nights. Don red, white, and blue and cheer on our Indians as they take on the Louisville Bats.

(3) The Beach Boys July 6

Mike Love—at age 83—and his band will send the iconic sounds of summer wafting through Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. As he has for three decades, John “Uncle Jesse” Stamos will be on drums.

(4) Legally Blonde July 11–August 25

The roast beef is still hand-carved at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and sorority-queen-turned-Harvard-Law-student Elle still charms in this fun, award-winning musical version of the iconic movie.

(5) Brickyard Weekend July 19–21

NASCAR celebrates 30 years at the Racing Capital of the World when the Brickyard 400 brings the action back to the 2.5-mile oval at IMS.