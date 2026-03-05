IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL came back from a 20-point deficit on Wednesday in what was the fourth-largest comeback in Big Ten Tournament history as they defeated Nebraska, 72-69, in the opener. Led by Shay Ciezki in scoring with 22 points and seven assists, the Hoosiers played just one substitute all game while shooting over 50 percent from the field.
IU Mounts Comeback Against Nebraska In Big Ten Tournament Opener
The Hoosiers completed a historic surprise win on Wednesday after defeating Nebraska, 72-69.