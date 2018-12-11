Swoon List: The Neely House, Pots & Pans, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Stuffed ‘Shrooms at Grindstone Public House (101 N. 10th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5740) are filled with herbed cream cheese and fried inside a thick and crunchy coating. They’re served piping hot with a creamy horseradish dip.

The fried chicken is doused in a face-numbing sriracha barbecue sauce, over a sweet corn cake at The Neely House (617 E. Adams St., Muncie, 765-216-1647) . A side of greens packs in plenty of pork goodness.

Julia Spalding

Individual chicken pot pie to go from the newly opened Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475).

Suzanne Krowiak

The always-satisfying fried cheese curds at Twenty Tap (5406 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840) arrive with the two dipping sauces of your choosing—but one should definitely be the chimichurri. And the other should be chipotle.

Julia Spalding

The showstopping seafood tower at Fogo de Chão (117 E. Washington St., 317-638-4000) is a massive serving of lobster tails and claws, crab legs, and jumbo shrimp.