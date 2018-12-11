Swoon List: The Neely House, Pots & Pans, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Add a comment

The Stuffed ‘Shrooms at Grindstone Public House (101 N. 10th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5740) are filled with herbed cream cheese and fried inside a thick and crunchy coating. They’re served piping hot with a creamy horseradish dip.

Stuffed mushrooms by Grindstone Public House in Noblesville

The fried chicken is doused in a face-numbing sriracha barbecue sauce, over a sweet corn cake at The Neely House (617 E. Adams St., Muncie, 765-216-1647) . A side of greens packs in plenty of pork goodness.

Fried chicken from The Neely House in Muncie

Julia Spalding

Individual chicken pot pie to go from the newly opened Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475).

Chicken pot pie by Pots & Pans

Suzanne Krowiak

The always-satisfying fried cheese curds at Twenty Tap (5406 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840) arrive with the two dipping sauces of your choosing—but one should definitely be the chimichurri. And the other should be chipotle.

Cheese curds by Twenty Tap

Julia Spalding

The showstopping seafood tower at Fogo de Chão (117 E. Washington St., 317-638-4000) is a massive serving of lobster tails and claws, crab legs, and jumbo shrimp.

The seafood tower from Fogo de Chão

Joseph Ball

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Swoon List: Gallery Pastry Shop, Nesso Coastal Italia, And More

The Feed: Pots & Pans Pie Co. Comes Out Of The Oven

Swoon List: Punch Bowl Social, Turchetti’s Salumeria, And More

Swoon List: Sakura, Cholita Tacos, And More
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...