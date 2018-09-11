The Feed: The Inferno Room And Nesso Race To Opening Day

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

At long last, restaurateur Ed Rudisell’s Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) is open for business. Rudisell opened the doors to the tiki lounge in Fountain Square on Tuesday with business partner and bartender Chris Coy serving up exotic drinks and a menu of small plates developed by chef Carlos Salazar of Rook (another restaurant in the Rudisell portfolio, along with Black Market and Siam Square).

Speaking of Ed Rudisell restaurants, big changes are afoot for Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757). The restaurant announced on social media last week that lunch hours are ending for good, and the menu is getting an overhaul, shifting away from the cuisine of the British Isles to the flavors of Spain, Italy, and France.

Nesso (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400) is officially open at The Alexander hotel downtown, after Indy’s Cunningham Restaurant Group spent several months renovating the space formerly occupied by Cerulean. Craig Baker, previously chef at The Local Eatery & Pub, Plow & Anchor, and Bent Rail Brewery, is the executive chef, with Hattie McDaniel doing double duty with breads and desserts for Nesso and CRG sister restaurant Vida (601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323).

Café Mansión (202 Steeples Blvd., 317-734-8147) opened last week inside the Central State Mansion, a multipurpose facility with apartments, coworking space, a gym, and artist studios on the grounds of the former Central State Hospital. The mansion originally served as the administrative building for the hospital.

Cincinnati-based Tony’s steak-and-seafood restaurant is now open in the former home of the Colts Grille. Tony’s of Indianapolis (110 W. Washington St., 317-658-8669) is the third restaurant for the company, joining locations in Cincinnati and Lexington.

September is a busy month for Bier Brewery (5133 E. 65th St., 317-253-2437). September 14 marks the annual Pumpkin Ale Release Party, with live music, s’mores, and a professional pumpkin carver on site. On September 23, the brewery will host its first Bierminster, a pure-bred mutt show inspired by the famous Westminster Dog Show. There will be prizes in seven categories (including the “Best Wiggly Butt”), with proceeds benefiting Spay & Neuter Services of Indiana. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Louisvile-based LouVino, open in Fishers since December 2016, is adding a second Indiana location. According to Indianapolis Business Journal, owners Chad and Lauren Coulter will open a Mass Ave location in early 2019.

New Day Craft (1102 Prospect St., 888-632-3379) launched a new line of mead spritzers in a can and is celebrating with special events at restaurants and bars in Indy (and in Kentucky, if you’re up for a drive). Check the New Day social media pages to find out where you can try it for yourself.

Indy Reads Books (911 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1496) is hosting cookbook author Julia Turshen for a book-signing and public conversation with Indy Women in Food’s Sonja Overhiser (A Couple Cooks) and Ashley Brooks (cofounder of Milktooth and Garfield Park Farmers Market) on September 25. Turshen will discuss her new book, Now & Again, and her work as a food activist, including her 2017 Eater Cookbook of the Year, Feed the Resistance.

We don’t think fall has ever looked as pretty as these cream-cheese filled, pumpkin-shaped rolls from Victory Rolls & Baked Goods (702 Main St., Beech Grove, 317-864.0600). Is it Thanksgiving yet?