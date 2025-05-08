U-Pick Farms Guide: Grab & Go

Flowers

While Dollie’s specializes in lavender, it grows others blossoms and incorporates them into the bunches club members receive. Bouquets are delivered every Friday from early June to mid-September. (Lavender skincare products and fresh eggs can be ordered for porch pickup year-round, by the way.)

3961 County Rd. 425 E, Franklin



Need a bouquet to bring to a dinner host or just want to brighten up your space after a long work week? Preorder one for private farm stand pickup in Fishers near 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

Table arrangements delivered to home and business subscribers arrive in a different elegant vase each week. (The old one is swapped out.) Bouquet deliveries can also be set up.

3592 Harvest Moon Ln., Spencer

Produce

A veritable parade of seasonal goodness can be preordered in bulk for pickup from late May to late August. Get strawberries, blueberries, green beans, blackberries, peaches, bicolor sweet corn, white sweet corn, and tomatoes.

2304 E. Main St., Danville

Sign on for a five- or 10-week subscription. Expect four or five pieces of perfectly ripe produce along with a little something extra waiting for you at Ironwood. (Think local jam, honey, popcorn, and apple butter.) You can pick up at a designated location in Carmel or Zionsville for a minimal upcharge.

5441 U.S. 52, Lebanon

Preorder and pick up a variety of produce that rotates based on availability. Call for the latest information.

7177 E. 161st St., Noblesville, 317-776-1560

Grab a small, large, or monthly sampler box full of seasonal produce from late May to late August. (The monthly sampler also includes a pantry item and fresh bakery goody.) You just need to embrace the element of surprise. Tuttle adds produce from trusted growers to its own to make sure boxes are filled with whatever is best that week. You may see celery or Brussels sprouts only once, say, but the most popular picks like sweet corn or tomatoes may show up multiple times. Choose from nine pickup locations.

5717 N. 300 W, Greenfield