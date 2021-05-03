The Feed: Remembering Duke’s Dustin Boyer, Gordon’s Milkshake Bar, And More

Indianapolis lost another legend and heavy hitter over the weekend. Duke’s owner and longtime Sun King associate Dustin Boyer passed away Friday. Boyer opened Duke’s in 2018, in the former location of the Ice House on the near-westside. He continued the legacy of inexpensive blue-collar food and drinks at the only true honky tonk in the city, which was his dream to own. Plans for the bar are understandably mysterious at this stage, and some shows have been postponed.

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar (865 Massachusetts Ave., 317-453-1360) is having a big month of May. To kick it off, they’re rolling out a new milkshake in partnership with the Why, Indy Podcast to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. For every Blueberry Crumble milkshakes sold, 25 percent of the proceeds will benefit the mentoring nonprofit. Gordon’s will also host a comedy show on their back patio this Thursday with Red Flag Comedy and Jared Kassebaum headlining. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Blue Mind Roasting is popping up in the former Chase Bank building at the corner of Washington Boulevard and 38th Street. All this week, Blue Mind will be serving hot java from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Art Deco–style architectural stunner. No word yet on any possible extension beyond this week, but a good turnout will tell.

Indie Coffee Roasters is expanding as well, opening a new shop at The Provenance in West Lafayette. Their shop in Carmel has not only survived but thrived during the pandemic with the availability of their beans for home brew, and now it’s time to kick off a new chapter on a college campus (or near one, at least). They’re hoping for a summer opening.

The day before Mother’s Day, Herron-Morton Place Park will host a Mother’s Day Market from noon to 5 p.m. Head down there for a collection of local artisans selling everything from food to local pottery to plants, so all you have to do is spend a little time in the gorgeous May weather to get stocked up and wow your mom.

If you missed the order cutoff for Mother’s Day baked goods (which was yesterday at basically all local bakeries), Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) eternally has your back with lots of off-the-shelf offerings, and they’re still taking pre-orders. Rhubarb is back on the menu, and all moms love pie. It’s a fact.