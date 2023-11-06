The Feed: Memento Zero Proof, Christkindlmarkt, and More

MOCKTAILS ON THE MENU Memento Zero Proof (8701 E. 116th St., Fishers), which proclaims itself to be Indiana’s first alcohol-free coffee and cocktail bar, opened in Fishers October 28, offering a different kind of buzz than normally expected—the excitement of getting an artfully mixed drink without the inebriation. Offering a variety of zero-proof mixed drinks and coffee concoctions, as well as nonalcoholic beer and wine, Memento joins the growing movement of drink purveyors who won’t get you tipsy.

FESTIVE FROLIC Carmel’s well-loved Christkindlmarkt (10 Carter Green, Carmel, 317-559-6608) returns November 18 with nearly 30 vendors serving German food and beverage to holiday shoppers, who will have more than 20 gift stands to peruse. Enjoy music from artists from around the world, lace up your skates for a spin around the ice-skating rink, and watch German artisans at their work. The market is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, however, and will also be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

LAST GOODBYE The long-awaited reopening of popular restaurant Fast Wok Chinese and Thai Food (10116 E. Washington St.) was cut short when they announced via Facebook that they would be shutting down “for good” only two days after opening the doors to the public again. Due to multiple fights and an alleged gun incident at the reopening, restaurant owner Bungon Nettles decided to retire and close the location. Nettles suffered a stroke in 2022, forcing him to shutter the restaurant last year, and reopened November 1 to overwhelming community support. Fast Wok has served Thai food to the area for over 30 years.