For Sale: Magnificent Mediterranean in Terre Haute

A MASTERPIECE of Mediterranean architecture, the sprawling Hulman-Reynolds house is a shining example of the magic that happens when so many of the original bits are not only preserved but celebrated. The home was lucky to fall into the hands of expert caretakers, self-proclaimed “old house people” Joe Everhart and his husband, Ken Ramsay. Through the years, they’ve lived in more than 30 historic houses, rehabbing many of them into absolute showstoppers. 61 Allendale Lane is their latest achievement.

Approaching the property is a unique journey of its own. “The neighborhood feels unlike most places in Indiana. It feels almost Hamptons-ish,” Everhart says, “It winds around, with hedge-lined roads, the most interesting and diverse trees, well-maintained homes, and the country club in the back.”

At 4:30 each day, the bells ring out from the neighboring Carmelite Monastery—a soothing melody that offers a few minutes of respite from life’s noisy soundtrack. Even though the neighborhood feels otherworldly, it’s an easy, one-hour drive to the Indianapolis International Airport or downtown Indy.

Sitting on two serene acres, the home’s marigold yellow stucco dazzles against lush landscaping. The recent paint job transformed a formerly white exterior, giving it a vibrancy and warmth wholly befitting its Mediterranean style. A few front steps lead to the unique wraparound porch and into the house.

Stepping inside is a breathtaking moment for old house enthusiasts. A vestibule with penny tile, gleaming woodwork, and toile wallpaper trim delights the senses. Passing through another door leads into the foyer, where more stunning woodwork awaits. Yet, even with its luxurious finishes and impressive 9,000 square feet of living space, the home feels warm and welcoming immediately. “It’s a great livable house,” Everhart says.

A large part of this is thanks to the layout, approximately 15 rooms stretched across three floors. Everhart also points to what he calls the “Paul Bunyan rooms” at the front of the house—a comedic comparison due to their spacious size. These large living spaces abut the entryway, and each contains French doors for easy passage to other areas of the first floor.

You can’t move through any of the rooms too quickly or you’re sure to miss some spectacular detail, like Rookwood tile above a fireplace mantel or floor-to-ceiling beech car siding in the back of the house. Looking up reveals both coffered and beamed ceilings. Underfoot is original flooring, alternating between refinished hardwoods and red-hued terra cotta.

In the kitchen, tasteful updates have been made without sacrificing historical integrity. An accent wall of black and white, geometric-print wallpaper brings pattern into the room but is balanced by the sleek marble countertops and warm terra cotta floors. A hunter-green, AGA range is a statement feature in its own right. Counter and cabinet space are plentiful, but a separate canning kitchen offers even more of both.

When the home was constructed, the back half was built as a model home for the neighborhood. Eventually, one of the developers’ parents decided to live there, so they added the front half and connected the two dwellings via an atrium. This multigenerational layout would still function exceedingly well today. Recent updates by the owners have maximized this already convenient design. The third floor now offers a bunkhouse for guests, plus an additional bedroom suite.

It was an easy update to make because the third floor never felt like an attic—its scale matches the rest of the house. In many ways, 61 Allendale is a trendsetter, with features “way ahead of its time,” says Everhart. While old homes are notorious for being short on storage space, this one has it in spades. When the house was expanded in 1917, “they put in so much storage throughout the whole master suite area,” Everhart explains. Built-ins are abundant, with no nook being overlooked as the perfect space for another closet or cupboard.

Everhart and Ramsay were surprised by this, as well as the size of the second-floor primary suite. They expanded it even more—to a whopping 2,000 square feet on this floor alone—and added two large dressing rooms and two new bathrooms. This brings the total tally for the home to eight bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

Whatever your entertaining vibe, the outdoor spaces have it covered. There are multiple porches with easy access in and out of the house. Traditional haint blue ceilings and billowy striped curtains impart the feeling of lounging in a private cabana.

While Everhart and Ramsay have greatly enjoyed the last several years in such a special home, they simply don’t need all the space (though their basset hounds, Oscar Wilde and Bosie, might say otherwise), and they’re onto their next adventure. As for the Hulman-Reynolds house, its doors are open for its next caretakers, waiting for a new family to join the illustrious list of owners that began in 1911.