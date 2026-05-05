West Coast Design Inspiration Meets The Midwest In This Zionsville Home

“WE DID WHAT you’re not supposed to do and built the big house when our kids are almost all out of the house,” says Zionsville homeowner Brian with a chuckle. He and his wife, Grace, always had plans to build their dream house someday, but with two kids already in college and only one remaining at home, that someday remained a hazy blip on the far-off horizon.

Several years ago, the family moved from Avon to Zionsville, settling in a house Grace describes as “beautiful but just not our style.” They received bids for a full-scale remodel but were floored by the cost. After looking at the numbers, a lightbulb went off—why not take that money and put it toward what they truly wanted?

When an opportunity arose to secure a perfect double lot in Holliday Farms, “We took the plunge,” Grace says. Because the couple had never built a home, they knew selecting the right team was crucial to guide them through the complex process, so they turned to familiar favorites. “We’ve known Brad Bowman from Homes by Design for a long time,” Grace says, recalling how they first toured a Home-A-Rama home Bowman had worked on some 15 years ago that left a lasting impression.

After securing Homes by Design as their builder and Goldberg Design Group for architecture, there was just one remaining puzzle piece: interior design. This proved to be the easiest decision of all. They turned to Michele Koken, owner of award-winning MBK Design. Their working relationship went back years, with Koken doing renovations on two of the couples’ previous homes. She is known for creating elevated interiors that expertly blend classic and contemporary styles to create homes that feel effortlessly chic.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Koken provided valuable input from the beginning. “I have known these clients for a long time and watched their kids grow up, so it has been a great client and designer relationship built on trust and confidence,” Koken says.

Even though many homes in the neighborhood embrace an ultra-modern exterior, the couple wanted something warmer, with greater visual interest. “Our previous house was very boxy, with low ceilings, and you felt confined. We didn’t like that, and so we wanted a home with more depth,” Brian explains.

The home’s facade presents a pleasant mix of materials, utilizing painted brick, stone, and stained wood siding. Bowman calls the style “European transitional.” Three distinct gables draw the eye, while minimal ornamentation ensures the continuity of clean lines across the entire front elevation.

Inside, the aesthetic leans into a laid-back West Coast style characterized by natural materials, a light and soothing color palette, and neutral furniture and decor. It embraces quiet luxury for an oceanside vibe that feels elevated yet welcoming.

Grace enjoys looking at celebrity home interiors and shared design inspiration pictures with Koken, who knew a chill vibe would pair nicely with the home’s general aura. “A California-casual aesthetic works well with the transitional overall style,” Koken explains.

From there, Grace and Koken were off to the design races. Because of their history, there was no guesswork in determining what the couple would—or wouldn’t—like. “We got Brian’s input, but it was [Koken] and I deciding everything,” Grace says. Brian wanted to handle all things outdoors, working closely with Arkenau Landscaping to execute his vision. Grace was happy to hand that off to him.

As construction picked up speed, Grace quickly realized how many decisions occurred behind the scenes. She admits, “I didn’t realize going into it how detailed something like cabinetry was. Even simple things like hardware and lighting. Michele would bring me ideas, and that was great, because I find it very overwhelming.”

Koken employed a method of rounding up several options—whether for sconces or cabinet knobs—and showing photos to Grace. “It was an easy process because I know them so well,” Koken says. “Everything was curated for them.”

Light neutrals keep the home beachy and inviting, but black and soft gray offer contrast when needed, expertly placed to highlight interesting architectural features like dramatic ceiling beams or the glass walls of Brian’s first floor office. Deeper hues like mauve, subtle green, and milky mocha that ground the space in earthy shades appear in textiles and accents.

A soaring cathedral ceiling defines the space in the showstopper hearth room, a family gathering spot. It’s awash in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, so the ceiling is clad in white oak, providing natural texture that diffuses the sunshine and softens the room.

While two items on Brian and Grace’s must-have list were an open-concept floor plan and high ceilings, they also wanted a layout that made sense for daily life. After entering through the front door, a beautifully styled living room awaits. “We wanted something that was not a formal living room but still inviting,” Grace explains.

“The [adjacent] kitchen and hearth room was where they knew they’d ‘live,’ so we started there and developed our inspiration,” Koken says, “There is an amazing view looking out, and we didn’t want to have anything obstruct that.”

While the view is lovely, the kitchen easily steals the show. Grace loves to cook and entertain, so double islands were a must. Coordinating rather than matching,

one features a waterfall edge with base cabinet storage and seating on the other side. The second houses a sink plus additional storage. Delicately veined quartzite wraps the countertops and continues seamlessly upward to form the backsplash. Soft, mushroom-hued cabinets create a backdrop that emphasizes unique architectural features.

A butler’s pantry holds additional appliances, with plenty of prep and storage space. Grace describes the pantry as another wish list item, recalling how their previous homes had nothing like it. The kitchen is now Grace’s favorite part of the house.

The lower level is a family hub with sizable bedrooms. As Brian explains, “Our hope is that [our kids will] come back when they’re older. I wanted a big enough place that they can bring their own families.”

At the bottom of the stairs, a James Bond–worthy tequila and wine room stuns with backlit display shelves, a tasting table, and statement lighting. Nearby, a handsome kitchenette features fluted walnut cabinet doors and built-in storage. The home theater is open and accessible and allows for endless popcorn, easy refills, and the simple joy of togetherness. High-top seating at the back of the theater is an unexpected but ingenious design choice, complete with tabletop touch lamps.

Upstairs, indoor and outdoor living flow seamlessly. Just off the kitchen, an elegant dining area is the center of family meals. The dining area can be expanded via a wall of accordion-style doors, allowing the dining area to spill out into the breezy three-season room.

A large pool lies just beyond, surrounded by lounging space and conversation seating, plus a relaxing hot tub. Both Brian and Grace have demanding jobs, so coming home to a place of pure peace is priceless. It’s so soothing, they must force themselves to leave on the weekends, Brian jokes. “This house is very comforting,” Grace echoes. You might even say it’s a dream come true.