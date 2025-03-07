A Great Louisville Getaway For Literary Types

Photo by gotoLouisville.com

“CAN’T REPEAT the past? Why of course you can!”

The Great Gatsby is quickly coming up on the 100th anniversary of its original 1925 release in April, and Louisville, Kentucky is celebrating the Great American Novel in its own genteel way. Although F. Scott Fitzgerald was only stationed at the Camp Taylor military base just a few miles southeast of downtown for a short time in 1918, the city left a lasting impression. So much so that the landmark Seelbach Hilton Hotel where Fitzgerald spent his downtime makes several cameo appearances in the author’s most famous work.

Often called Louisville’s grand hotel, the Seelbach lives up to its name with handsome Beaux-Arts Baroque architecture that wows guests with curb appeal from the approach. The hotel actually opened in 1905, but manages to maintain a Roaring ’20s vibe that’s never gone out of style thanks to an extravagant lobby that boasts fine European marble, bronzed columns, a vaulted beveled glass skylight, historically inspired murals, and sparkling chandeliers. It’s easy to see why the lavish grand staircase holds rank as one of the most photographed wedding backdrops in town.

In the basement, the green ceramic Rookwood-tiled Rathskeller served as a popular USO site in Fitzgerald’s day as a young Army officer. (Some say he modeled Jay Gatsby after drinking buddy and legendary Kentucky bootlegger George Remus.) Avid Gatsby fans will also pick up on references to the hotel’s grand ballroom where Tom and Daisy Buchanan tied the knot, surely with all of Louisville’s glitterati in attendance.

To mark the book’s centennial, the Seelbach recently unveiled an opulent two-room, two bath Great Gatsby Suite befitting the high-society expectations of its main characters. Louisville designer Terra B. Nelson oversaw direction of the project, bringing in rich color palettes and hiding lots of Gatsby Easter eggs in plain sight for guests to find. The Daisy-inspired bedroom highlights a Victorian settee next to a pearl-draped vintage telephone one can imagine ringing to connect the residents of East Egg and West Egg. The retro details bleed into the connecting parlor with a three-tiered crystal chandelier, bookshelves filled with tomes and period bric-a-brac, plush velvet armchairs and swoops of luxe gold fabric across the ceiling.

Never ones to shy away from a good party, other Louisville destinations are getting into the Gatsby act this spring. Head to the second floor of the Kentucky Derby Museum on the Churchill Downs grounds to admire the 150 Years of Derby Fashion exhibit. The track also plans to kick off the 2025 horse-racing season on April 26 with a Roaring ’20s-themed event, and the bespoke Belle of Louisville steamboat is hosting a speakeasy cruise on May 30. This being Bourbon City, no visit would be complete without sampling some of the wares at a few of the distilleries that line historic Whiskey Row (Michter’s Fort Nelson Distillery has a swank second-story bar that shakes up classic and modern cocktails). An Old Louisville Ghost Tour through the city’s most storied Victorian neighborhood offers a different kind of exposure to the local spirits.

Camp Taylor is long gone, but Fitzgerald fans can still admire the striking Romanesque structure of Union Station to honor the site of his arrival to Louisville.

If they’re lucky, Seelbach guests may be able to snag a tour of the hotel with long-time historian and master concierge Larry Johnson to hear all about the property’s fascinating history, including the story of the ghostly “lady in blue” which stems from a woman who died in the 1930s after falling down an elevator shaft. For a happier ending, order up a signature Seelbach Cocktail—an elegant composition of bourbon, Cointreau, and champagne—in the Old Seelbach Bar.

If you go:

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel’s Great Gatsby Suite rates start at $399/night on weekdays and $499/night on weekends. For reservations and additional information, go to seelbachhilton.com. To learn more about how to experience Louisville’s Great Gatsby connections, visit gotolouisville.com/Gatsby.