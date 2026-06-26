OREGON’S COLUMBIA RIVER Gorge, just 30 miles east of Portland, has the highest concentration of waterfalls in the country. With over 90 falls, the National Scenic Area has enough of these watery wonders to soothe the soul and fill up the Instagram feed of any nature lover.

Even better, hardcore hikers aren’t the only ones who can enjoy the most beautiful cascades. Some are reachable by an easy quarter-mile or so walk. Visitors usually start with the showstopper, Multnomah Falls. At 635 feet high, broken into two tiers, it’s the tallest in the state and more than three times as tall as Niagara Falls. (It also draws the biggest crowds, so it’s best to get through the pedestrian tunnel before 9 a.m. to avoid having to purchase a timed-entry permit during the busy season.) Adventurous wanderers can walk the path up to a footbridge that crosses over the lower falls.

The same network of trails winds its way to Wahkeena Falls, where lush greenery adorns the surrounding rocks. Next, head to the John B. Yeon trailhead and hike a short distance to Elowah Falls. The misty, 213-foot ribbon crashes onto dark, volcanic rock, but the vivid, yellow-gold, lichen-covered rock face nearly steals the scene. From there, it’s a relaxing, kid-friendly walk to Latourell Falls, the most easily accessible of all.

If time allows, the Umpqua National Forest is worth the three-hour drive. Glamp in a cabin surrounded by ornamental cherry trees at Umpqua’s Last Resort, then rise early to hike the Toketee Falls Trail through an old-growth forest of Douglas fir and western red cedar. A viewing platform at the end of the trail overlooks the dramatic Toketee Falls. Nestled in an amphitheater of columnar basalt, the upper falls drop 28 feet, while the dominating lower falls plummet 85 feet, creating a frothy cauldron below.

DISTANCE

2,247 miles

FLY TIME

4 ½ hours



If You Go To The Columbia River Gorge

PLAN YOUR TRIP



STAY. The stately Multnomah Falls Lodge recently celebrated 100 years.

SAVOR. Baked Oregon mushrooms stuffed with smoked Northwest salmon, goat cheese, and green onions are a favorite at the rustic Multnomah Falls Lodge Restaurant & Lounge.