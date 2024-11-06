Realty Check: Cottage Home Or Old Northside?

Photos courtesy The Addison Group

IN THE Circle City, a budget in the $900,000 range can get you more house than in the pricier suburbs. Whether you lean toward new construction in a historic neighborhood or a Victorian with character, either of these options bring bang for your buck.

The Wow-Worthy Nest

From the street, this Cottage Home new build looks crisp and quaint, but the interior packs a punch. Soaring ceilings add interest to an open concept living area, while the exposed beams bring warmth with their woodgrain texture. Modern rustic finishes are complemented by a light color palette throughout. The primary suite is the only bedroom on the main level, offering privacy and relaxation. A large paver patio sits poised for entertaining, just waiting for twinkling lights, good friends, and a chilled bottle of chardonnay. A one-bedroom carriage house offers guest accommodations or a rental opportunity.

708 N. Highland Ave., Cottage Home

LISTING PRICE $955,000 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS 2.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE 3,152 YEAR BUILT 2022 WINNING EXTRA One-bedroom carriage house REALTOR Maywright Property Co.

The Stately Beauty

What was once the home of Indy’s first city councilwoman, Nannette Dowd, and her family teems with history in the Old Northside. It has been immaculately preserved, delicately updated but not overhauled. Pristine woodwork in the entryway sets the tone for what else is in store—namely, original, two-tone hardwoods, ornate tile fireplace surrounds, and pocket doors. The stained glass alone is enough to make an old house lover weak in the knees. A surprisingly large backyard offers an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen, and perennial gardens.

1507 Broadway St., Old Northside

LISTING PRICE $940,000 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS 3 SQUARE FOOTAGE 6,434 YEAR BUILT 1880 WINNING EXTRA In-ground pool REALTOR F.C. Tucker