Best Restaurants 2024: Bodhi

THERE’S A reason Taelor Carmine’s stylish Thai restaurant is always bustling with happy customers. It’s because, while Indy’s Thai food scene is richer and more diverse than ever, this Mass Ave charmer continues to innovate and reimagine what its dining experience can be. A spring 2024 cocktail menu took inspiration for its libations from familiar savory Thai dishes such as papaya salad, spicy coconut-broth tom kha gai soup, and even pad thai.

The refreshingly concise kitchen menu has always balanced its selection of tasty small plates with hearty dinner-worthy salads, curries, rice dishes, and noodle plates, all while offering some surprises from other locales, such as braised beef massaman curry with naan, the restaurant’s spin on a shrimp cocktail, and a house fried rice enriched with edamame.

922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-941-6595, bodhi-indy.com