Photograph courtesy Conrad Indianpolis

NEED AN ESCAPE without leaving the city? Conrad Indianapolis offers a staycation that gives you the best of both worlds—local charm in the heart of bustling downtown. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply need a break from your routine, the Conrad offers an oasis year-round. You’ll find a curated selection of art throughout the property including rotating exhibits and permanent collections. After a guided tour with the Conrad’s art ambassador, including a peek into the Hoosier-centric second floor dedicated to artists with Indiana ties, sip specialty cocktails themed to match the exhibits at the hotel’s recently opened lobby bar, The Lounge.

A whole floor dedicated to wellness, including a day spa

It wouldn’t be a real escape if you didn’t indulge in a little pampering. With an indoor pool, jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna, the hotel’s sixth-floor day spa allows you to unwind while taking advantage of its services. Packages for one or two are available. Work out in the 24-hour fitness center, then experience everything from deep tissue massage to a customized facial, manicure, or pedicure. Ahhhh.

Dining options steps from your hotel room

Two on-site dining options make choosing dinner easy. The Lounge offers a sophisticated, intimate setting perfect for happy hours, date nights, or simply unwinding after a day of sightseeing over small plates like smoked chicken wings or a shareable charcuterie board, flatbread, or sandwich. For a meal that’s more of an occasion, The Capital Grille is also on-site. Indulge in one of the dry-aged steaks or a seafood entree, paired with a wine from the restaurant’s stocked cellar. Don’t want to go out? That’s what room service is for. After a day at the wellness center, a relaxing evening in the room is the ideal way to wrap up the night.

Easy access to downtown’s most popular eateries and landmarks

Photograph courtesy Conrad Indianapolis

If you’re looking for a more active staycation, the Conrad makes it easy to explore on foot or by bike. Head out from your dog-friendly room to explore the area with Rover, or take your pick of local landmarks to enjoy with the kids, including White River State Park (home to three world-class museums and the Indianapolis Zoo), the Central Canal, the American Legion Mall, and Mass Ave Cultural Arts District (where you’ll find some of the city’s most exciting bars and restaurants).

Complimentary bikes to explore the city

Want to explore on two wheels? Grab the family and hop on complimentary bikes provided by the hotel. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is right outside the front door, connecting six different cultural districts downtown, making it easy to take in the city and make stops along the way.

Ready for an escape not far from home? Book your stay at the Conrad!