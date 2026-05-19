Overtaken by Kate Shoup, writing under the pen name Elisabeth Oliver, is the Indianapolis author’s debut novel. The drivers and engineers who have read it praise its technical accuracy and cultural detail. “My husband is an IndyCar engineer, so I travel the racing circuit every year,” the author shares. “As a lifelong fan, I have a special affection for the 500. I really wanted to set a rom-com around it. My secret wish is to draw more people to the race and the series.” She filled the story with Indianapolis places and traditions, explaining, “It’s fun to read stories set in your own backyard.”

The Last Sunday in May: A Novel by Kate Clark Stone tells the tale of a single mom turned Indy 500 hopeful. Born in Dubois County, Indiana, and now living in Tennessee, Stone returns to Indianapolis every year for the big race. “I have so many happy memories of the IMS,” she recalls. “When I was little, my dad and I would make the drive from our small town in Southern Indiana to watch qualifications or visit the museum. My first race was in 1990 at age 6, and I’ve attended every year since, minus only a few when I was too pregnant to travel. So much of The Last Sunday in May is a love letter to Indianapolis. No matter where I live, a piece of my heart will always be in Indiana.”

Goodnight Racetrack by Ashley Newgarden (wife of two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden) and Andy Amendola is a sweet bedtime story rhythmic enough to soothe young tots yet detailed enough to interest older kids—and even mom and dad. “Becoming a mother has shown me the importance of storytelling and passing down traditions to the next generation,” Newgarden says. “I wanted a way to teach children about what makes the Indianapolis 500 so special. I think having a space to talk about the history and traditions will be bonding, bringing back a feeling of nostalgia for the parents and starting a new love of racing for the kids.”

Class of ’99: Triumph and Tragedy in the 1999 CART IndyCar Series by John Oreovicz takes a deep dive into one of the most consequential years in racing. The latest release from the Speedway-based motorsports journalist will bring back memories for longtime 500 fans. “1999 was the last year IndyCar racing truly had it all—sadly, including tragedy,” Oreovicz says, referring to the Indy Racing League (as IndyCar was then known) crash at the Charlotte Motor Speedway that killed three fans. “The bond between the drivers who competed in the CART series that season influenced the sport for the last 25 years. The book will hopefully illuminate to a new generation why drivers like Dario Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya, and the late Greg Moore were so great.”