OUR STATE FLOWER is in bloom, and the new fragrance in Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb collection lets you keep its heavenly scent all year. Peony Eau de Parfum is decanted into the brand’s distinctive bottle, now in a translucent, vivid pink. With notes of strawberries, heart of peony, and vanilla, the scent feels right day or evening. Creator and French master perfumer Domitille Michalon-Bertier says, “Each petal, every floral nuance, is designed to feel radiant and sensual on the skin. … It’s vibrant, joyful, and dynamic.” In other words, it’s the bomb.

3.4 oz., $182. Macy’s, Sephora, and Ulta locations