Painted Bold In Grand Rapids

JUST ABOUT EVERY city has an art fair. But no city has one like Grand Rapids, home of ArtPrize, happening September 18 to October 3. It’s not just special for the $600,000 purse (which Indianapolis’ Anila Agha, a large-scale sculptor, won in 2014) or even for the fact that anyone can enter. What’s most remarkable about it is that the art is everywhere: in business foyers and hotel lobbies, in coffee shops and on street corners, in bars, and, of course, in the city’s abundance of galleries.

Last year, the vibrant western Michigan city showed off more than 900 works during ArtPrize. Visitors aren’t only traditional art gallery patrons. You are as likely to see groups of teens and parents pushing strollers as you are art connoisseurs jotting notes. And everyone gets an equal vote.

Many entries are displayed downtown on either side of the Grand River, where you’ll also find the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum filled with the 38th president’s memorabilia, including items from the 1976 Bicentennial he presided over. More ArtPrize projects sit in the southern part of the city, where families with children flock to the Giggles & Gourmets Play Cafe & Bakery for a romp and a treat.

The 158-acre Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is home to the beloved Japanese Garden and world-class art from Louise Nevelson, Chakaia Booker, Henry Moore, and Auguste Rodin. A magnificent, campus-spanning Dale

Chihuly show runs through November 1. Tip: Newfields members can take advantage of a reciprocal admissions program.

This summer also saw the grand opening of the Acrisure Amphitheater downtown. September headliners include John Mulaney, Mumford & Sons, and Billy Idol.

Stay After a set of rooftop pickleball at the Amway Grand Plaza, ask for the code to the historic hotel’s secret speakeasy.

Shop Browse the boutiques on Wealthy and Cherry streets, including Gemini Handmade for leather goods.

Dine Good luck choosing from the extensive Spain-centric menu at MDRD while being distracted by the 27th-floor view.