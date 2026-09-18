The Elevated Style Of Jimia Smith

A statement jean, simple top, and layered jewelry … love! Why did you pick this outfit for our photo shoot?

Jeans are so much my vibe and true to my personal style. I love this bracelet pouch too—it’s sculptural and bold with the gold accents. If you go to my Instagram and TikTok pages @MiaStyleVibes, you’ll see denim and jewelry are at the core of them.

Describe your style in three words.

Edgy, accessorized, and elevated.

What in your wardrobe makes you feel most authentic?

Definitely my jewelry! I love a good “neckmess” and wrist stack. It’s my way of showcasing an additional layer of creativity.

Who is your style inspiration?

I get inspired by so many things. Magazines, people in the street, movies. I have a group of friends who all have great style, so we inspire each other. I’ve always loved [Brooklyn-based fashion and beauty editor] Kahlana Barfield’s style and [Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief] Christine Centenera. I’m not a copy-and-paste girl. Style is how I express myself before I speak.

So, what do you want people to know that they may not see upon first meeting you?

How fiercely loyal I am to my peeps. I’m a true ride-or-die for the people I love. I’m the first one in your corner, your biggest cheerleader, and probably your loudest hype woman. Whether it’s celebrating your wins or helping you find your confidence, I love making the people around me feel seen, supported, and unstoppable.

What would you say to your high-school self?

Girl, put away the jeggings! I love a baggy and relaxed look now. Jeans are still my thing, but today they’re wide-leg, barrel, relaxed.

Any rushed-morning tips?

My closets are so full, but I do group types of clothing together. Getting dressed, I go by my mood and my schedule for the day. I do try to think through what I’m wearing the night before. A good basic top with a statement jean is an easy go-to. And don’t forget the one-and-dones: jumpsuits and dresses.

What do you say to those who assume it’d be too expensive to overhaul their wardrobe?

Start by curating staples that you can mix and match with other pieces—a blazer, tees/tanks, quality denim, great trousers, collared tops. I’m not necessarily a capsule wardrobe girlie. I like variety and getting creative, but that can be a good way to start upgrading. Once you have a solid foundation of pieces, then you can gradually add in the fun, statement items.

What’s the one thing you’ll never get rid of?

A LOVE necklace that I wear every day. It’s a cherished family piece gifted to me. It serves as my daily reminder to stay grounded and focused on the things that truly matter to me.