Editor’s Note: Table Talk

THIS YEAR, I made a nonspecific goal to dine out more often so I can stay better connected to friends while supporting the local economy. I didn’t set any metrics for the number of restaurants or the frequency, and I’m not tracking my results, but my intention to pencil in more brunches, lunches, dinners, and coffee chats on my calendar has led me to several spots on our Best Restaurants list. Eateries like Macizo, Daisy Bar, Corridor, and Borage have provided apt backdrops and sustenance for creative brainstorming conversations with colleagues and industry connections, with inspired dishes right at the center of these collaborations.

In the evenings, I’ve begun to settle into a groove of regular dinner meetups with two or three friends—a tiny supper club of sorts. We catch up approximately monthly, swapping personal updates while sharing bites and sips from a table covered in all the menu items that struck our fancy, from crab puffs at Bodhi to escargot at Freeland’s. At the end of each meal, we start planning the next one, selecting from a long list of worthy candidates. This month’s cover feature gives us a full roster of 25-plus standout establishments, as well as a date to sample their dishes at Indianapolis Monthly’s Best Restaurants event Monday, September 28, at Factory Arts District. It’s a golden opportunity to eat, drink, and enjoy the camaraderie of friends and fellow foodies. To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit indianapolismonthly.com/bestrestaurants.

Bon appétit!