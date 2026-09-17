Lille Bønne Creates Space For Community

FOR YEARS WHILE she worked in marketing and communications, Abby Reckard longed to open a European-style cafe where customers could meet friends for a cup of coffee or linger over a refreshing aperitif later in the day. She just didn’t know she’d do it in the hallowed former home of America’s first Danish Lutheran church on McCarty Street, where she launched her radically inclusive “community living room,” Lille Bønne, in June.

An avid traveler, Reckard spent a semester in Italy and continued to nurture her idea of a more varied, all-day space like the ones she spent hours in abroad. It wasn’t until 2023, when the mother of two hosted a party for her daughter’s second birthday, that a friend said, “Did you know there’s a church for sale on your street?” Within a week, Reckard had a business plan in hand and applied for a zoning variance. She loved the big colorful windows, light fixtures, and wooden pews, some of which she kept for seating. When she announced the concept, she never expected so many people with connections to the Holy Rosary neighborhood to contact her with information about the history of the Danish community in Indianapolis. And while Reckard has never been to Denmark, she’s included a lot of colorful and whimsical Danish touches. Open-faced smørrebrød and Danish mead are signature offerings. And while laptops and business meetups are welcome all day, events such as weekly kids’ music classes, second Sunday Danish-inspired dinners, and yoga classes make the place more than just a coffeehouse or bar.