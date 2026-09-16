Indy Jazz Fest Returns With Multifaceted Lineup

IN A CITY with its own esteemed jazz history, with its own esteemed jazz history, Indy Jazz Fest once again looks to carry the torch of past greats like Freddie Hubbard, Slide Hampton, and Wes Montgomery, while also celebrating the current crop of talent blazing its own trail.

Slated from September 22 to 26 at venues all across Indianapolis, the 2026 Indy Jazz Fest features a lineup that includes international stars, modern masters, and Indy-based standouts, with performances from renowned drumming tour de force Sheila E., funk-forward visionary bassist MonoNeon, groove-heavy multi-instrumentalist Karl Denson, Indy’s own Brandon Meeks , and many more. After holding the event’s grand finale in Garfield Park in 2021 and 2022 and at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park from 2023 through 2025, Indy Jazz Fest will return to its Broad Ripple roots in 2026 with a grand finale at the Indy Art Center and Opti-Park.

“The big thing is our grand finale day will have two stages versus one, so we have 10 bands on two stages this year,” says festival director and The Jazz Kitchen owner David Allee. “It allows us to spread out a little bit. We’re going to have some art vendors. We’re going to have some food trucks. We’re also putting together a legacy area.”

In reflecting on this year’s lineup, artistic director and local saxophonist extraordinaire Rob Dixon believes Indy Jazz Fest 2026 offers up a little bit of something for everyone.

“I think it’s a good balance of legacy and smooth jazz artists this year, while at the same time we’re being a little more progressive with the acts that we have—acts who are currently tearing up the scene like MonoNeon and Nate Smith,” Dixon says. “It’s a great blend of Indy-based bands, internationally known acts, legacy acts, and music that’s pushing the envelope.”

A pillar of Indy’s jazz scene, Dixon recently released an album titled Naptown Soul that has received its fair share of national praise. Attendees of the 2026 Indy Jazz Fest grand finale can expect to hear Dixon and his band play tunes from the record, which pays homage to Indy’s jazz legacy.

“We were intentional about tipping a hat to our legacy, so I wanted to do a couple Wes Montgomery tunes (‘Bumpin’ on Sunset’ and ‘Naptown Blues’),” Dixon says. “We also did ‘I Want You’ by Marvin Gaye and ‘Walking in Rhythm’ by the Blackbirds. And then, I featured four of my originals, and the band played fantastic on all of them.”

After helping to book artists for the festival’s Garfield Park iterations, local drummer Richard “Sleepy” Floyd came on board with Indy Jazz Fest this year as its artistic coordinator and community liaison with the hope of curating a lineup that attracts audiences of all ages.

“My charge was really just to try and find that perfect blend of artists that would attract attendees young and old,” Floyd says. “I look at it as a social experiment using music that’s geared around bringing people from all walks of life together. We all were on the same vibe this year as far as bringing the party to the people and making it a strong community experience.”

While Indy Jazz Fest 2026 features plenty of internationally acclaimed star power, event organizers made it a point to showcase local acts on the lineup yet again this year, knowing that Indy is bursting from the seams with its own local jazz talent.

“We’re featuring Indy-based artists alongside internationally known artists and having the music be seamless,” Dixon says. “Because I think the quality of music here is just as high as anywhere else in the world. I think people are going to see that at this festival.”

As for her headlining set at the Indy Jazz Fest grand finale, Sheila E. (often referred to as the Queen of Percussion) says attendees can expect to have a great time.

“You’re gonna dance. You’re gonna sing. There will be new music and old music,” she says. “We’re gonna mix it up a little bit and have a fantastic time—just be ready to put your dancing shoes on.”