PHOTOS: Indianapolis Colts Drop Season Opener To Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis offensive weapons had underwhelming results on Sunday after accumulating just 149 yards passing.
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THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS didn’t have an answer for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as the opposition’s offensive threats doubled up on Indy in both passing and rushing while falling behind at halftime, 31-13, and never seemed to find an answer moving forward as they dropped their regular season opener by 22 points.

 

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cmaxfield
cmaxfield
Clay Maxfield operates as the digital editor for Indianapolis Monthly. Hailing from Delphi and the Carroll County area, Clay has over 15 years of experience as a sports journalist and photographer. You can find frames and stories from his latest games and contests on Instagram @_claymaxfield.

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