PHOTOS: Indianapolis Colts Drop Season Opener To Baltimore Ravens

THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS didn’t have an answer for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as the opposition’s offensive threats doubled up on Indy in both passing and rushing while falling behind at halftime, 31-13, and never seemed to find an answer moving forward as they dropped their regular season opener by 22 points.
Ja’Kobi Lane dances in the end zone after a TD scored.
Daniel Jones (17) surveys the defense.
Simone Biles stands on the sideline before the Colts season opener.
A Colts fan holds up a sign before the start of their season opener.
Jonathan Taylor (28) gets tackled following a run.
Derrick Henry (right) wards off Sauce Gardner (left) while rushing the football.
Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.
Tyler Warren dives for the end zone.
Daniel Jones is brought down by a defensive tackle from the Baltimore Ravens.
Alec Pierce celebrates a first down.
Indianapolis Colts players and fans stand during the National Anthem.
A Baltimore Ravens fan holds up a sign.
Luke Rhodes stares at the scoreboard.
Tanor Bortolini (left), Tyler Warren (center), and Jonathan Taylor (right) celebrate a touchdown.
Jonathan Taylor dives for extra yards.
Zay Flowers rushes to the end zone for a receiving touchdown.
Daniel Jones (17) instructs the offense prior to the snap.
Jonathan Taylor (left) and Quenton Nelson (right) celebrate in the end zone.
Lamar Jackson (8) prepares to take the snap.
Derrick Henry rushes to the end zone.
Jonathan Taylor rushes the football.
Zay Flowers (left) and Lamar Jackson (right) celebrate following a touchdown.