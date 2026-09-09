The Surf Report At Charred In Carmel City Center

CHARRED, A 21-and-over steakhouse that opened over the summer in Carmel City Center, pairs a whiskey program featuring rare and limited-edition bourbons with a menu of rotating cuts sourced from local farmers. But this standout tuna crudo starter arranges sliced fish with chile oil, avocado mousse, and crispy wasabi wontons, a perfect showcase of the restaurant’s lighter, more playful side. Executive chef Raffaele D’Eusebio, who has a background in running Italian restaurants, says Charred has brought a nice change of pace. “With a steakhouse,” he says, “People are open to new inspirations.”

61 City Center Dr., Carmel, 317-564-4840