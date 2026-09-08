Best Restaurants 2026: St. Elmo Steak House-Wisanggeni Pawon

St. Elmo Steak House

This list is filled with places where we send out-of-town guests to show off Indianapolis at its best. You could argue that this tradition began with St. Elmo Steak House. With its bow-tied career servers, its maze of dark-paneled rooms, and its occasional visiting celebrities, it feels like a special occasion before the first steak reaches the table. And then it does: beautifully aged USDA Prime beef, expertly broiled with a deeply caramelized crust. Pair it with the legendary shrimp cocktail and a pour from one of the city’s finest bourbon collections, and you’ve experienced an Indianapolis rite of passage.

127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636

Strange Bird

Irvington’s whimsical neighborhood hideaway is equal parts tiki bar and serious ramen destination, with thatched walls, bamboo accents, hand-painted tropical leaf murals inspired by the Golden Girls wallpaper, and a colorful illustrated cocktail menu that looks like it came from a midcentury cartoonist’s sketchbook. Chef Kyle Humphreys trained in Japan before bringing his acclaimed Shoyu Shop concept here, and every bowl reflects an almost obsessive attention to detail. House-made noodles provide the perfect springy bite for deeply flavored broths like his rich pork-and-chicken paitan or Jiro-style ramen piled with braised pork belly and wok-fried vegetables. The menu also ventures beyond noodles with sticky wings, fresh oysters, and pillowy pork bao buns. The rum-forward tiki cocktails are as playful as the space itself, poured over crushed ice into decorative barware and elaborately garnished—but strong. On weekends, expect a wait for one of the cozy tables. Grab a seat beneath the mounted boar’s head at the bar (maybe you will hear the story behind the beast’s demise) or settle onto the planter-enclosed outdoor dining area to feel like you’re on a staycation.

128 S. Audubon Rd.

Tinker Street

Tinker Street proves that big, impressive flavors can come in the smallest packages. The intimate layout makes chef Tyler Shortt’s open kitchen feel like a front-row seat to all the action, and diners sit close enough that it feels perfectly natural to ask what they ordered at the next table. Chances are you’ll be tempted by the likes of miso-broiled oysters with mango puree and crystallized habanero or Korean fried mushrooms. Every dish shares the same balance of creativity and approachability that has made this one of the city’s most consistently satisfying restaurants. Owner Tom Main was named a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur, a fitting honor for someone who has built restaurants that feel as welcoming as they are ambitious. Every meal begins with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, a gesture that perfectly captures the restaurant’s philosophy: make guests feel at home, then surprise them with a memorable meal.

402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000



Vida

Immaculately sleek and clean-lined inside a reimagined Lockerbie Square landmark (the storied Amici’s Italian Restaurant), Vida is the kind of spot diners save for special milestone celebrations. But it would be a shame to limit your visits here to birthdays and anniversaries. Under award-winning chef Thomas Melvin, the place is a fiercely local restaurant, working closely with nearby producers and harvesting ingredients from parent company Cunningham Restaurant Group’s hydroponic greenhouse on the south side as well as their garden a few blocks away on College Avenue. That’s how seasonal treasures like sweet white avalanche beets, rare radishes, heirloom red corn, and a full range of brassicas find their way to Vida’s vibrant, hyper-seasonal menus. In addition, Heritage-breed Kentucky lamb and carefully sourced pork often appear in various forms, and past Vida guests have been treated to precious slivers of Haku Hiramasa decorated with purple daikon radish, persimmon, and fermented strawberry kosho. Meanwhile a slow-cooked onion and parmesan soup has become an unexpected guest favorite—all of this accompanied by one of the city’s most accomplished wine programs, supported by four sommeliers. If all of this sounds a bit intimidating, keep an eye out for Vida’s occasional pop-in bar nights that offer up pours of rare wines alongside playful dishes in a more relaxed format.

601 E. New York St., 317- 420-2323

Wisanggeni Pawon

The evolution of a downtown takeout to a humble storefront eatery to a bona fide international restaurant that should be on any out-of-town diner’s radar has been one of the joys of following Aji and Putri Wisanggeni’s eponymous Indonesian and pan-Asian spot for the last few years. Coconut-rich beef randang, smoky grilled chicken, and lamb satay may yet be the mainstays on the menu, along with a colorful assortment of street food-inspired small plates that always make scanning the menu an adventure. But the Wisanggenis have continued to add new offerings, including teas and sodas, whole grilled fish and meats, stir fries, and a growing assortment of Indonesian pantry items available in a little corner store. Perhaps most inviting has been the introduction of occasional prasmanan dinners with all-you-can-eat street food snacks and a generous assortment of menu favorites and special recipes, such as wagyu satay, lamb curry, and fried cod in a sweet-and-sour sauce. Coffee lovers will want to end a meal with a dainty but stout affogato with Indonesian espresso and vanilla bean ice cream. Take home a jar of fiery house sambal if you dare.

2450 E. 71st St., 317-756-9477