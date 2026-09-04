Things To Do To Start Your September

Welcome to September, when fall should ostensibly be starting to peek its head out. Why is it still so hot?! We don’t know, but here are our picks for what to do both indoor and outdoor as summer begins coming to a close.

THEATER

Ring of Fire: Beef and Boards Dinner Theater takes audiences on a journey through the life and career of legendary country crooner Johnny Cash. Through October 4

Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical:The sequel to last year’s hit show Beehive, this celebration of the women 1970s music and culture at The Studio Theater features the music of Linda Ronstadt, Donna Summer, Heart, Debbie Harry, Pat Benatar, and more. September 4–20

Opera in the Park: This free concert at McAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park celebrates America250 and features an Indiana-centric lineup of opera stars alongside residents of the Indianapolis Opera and the Indianapolis Youth Orchestra. September 11

MUSIC

LaterGator Farewell Show: Indy’s underground, indie, emo favorites play their final show at the city’s most unique venue, Healer, marking the end of an era of “loud, twinkly, trumpety stuff.” September 5

4pm in Soweto: Amapiano meets Afrobeats in this pulsing party at The Vogue, where you can dance, vibe, or simply soak up the musical cultures of South Africa and West Africa. September 6

Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip: The rapper from Chattanooga, Tennessee, supports his deeply personal and emotionally complex third album It’s Been Awful at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. September 7

New Horizons Band: Indy’s orchestral band composed of over-60 music lovers keeps the pep in its step at McAllister Theater at Garfield Park as part of Indy Parks’ free summer concert series. September 9

Dermot Kennedy: The Weight of the Woods Tour: Irish indie-pop singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, recognized for his blend of acoustic instrumentation and powerful, hip-hop-influenced percussion, plays songs from his latest album at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. September 8

Gladys Knight: The unmatched legend and Empress of Soul comes to Hatfield Hall in this concert sure to move old and new fans of her 60-year career alike. September 9

Unbroken Circle Music Festival: Fans of roots, country, bluegrass, and Americana head down to Bicentennial Park on the banks of the Ohio River in Madison, Indiana, for this exciting three-day festival with headliners Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, and more. September 10–12

Anees: Love, freedom, and self-expression are at the core of every piece of music Anees, who plays the Hi-Fi Annex on his Lucky Duck Tour, releases, producing a euphoric and healing live show. September 11

Indigo Girls: Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park is the perfect setting to experience the powerful songwriting and signature harmonies that define the Indigo Girls’ groundbreaking, four-decade career in folk. September 12

Niko Moon: The country-pop singer brings the feel-good vibes to Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, with former NFL wide receiver turned singer-songwriter Blake Proehl opening. September 12

Back to the Paramount: 2016 winner of the American Theatre Organ Society’s Young Organist Competition and guest organist at Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa, Arizona, Seamus Gethicker shares his talents on the Mighty Wurlitzer at Hilbert Circle Theatre—with a side of pizza (yes, you read that right). September 12

Jazz in the Park: Rob Dixon: As part of a collaboration with Jazz Fest taking place later in the month, Indy Parks invites saxophonist Rob Dixon to Watkins Park for an evening of music, along with hip-hop trio Trilogy and eclectic ensemble The Phelps Connection. September 13

National Information Society: World music band National Information Society creates jazzy, psychedelic soundscapes at CAMi as part of the Levitt VIBE Series, with guests A Bright Abyss and Harmony in Hamilton, the Books Bourbon and Bacon food truck, and an art market featuring students from Herron School of Art + Design. September 13

Homestyle Dinner Rolls: Turntable gets a taste of the band known not only for their silly name and high-energy live rock shows but also for their long, gorgeous locks that would make Led Zeppelin jealous. September 15

VISUAL ARTS

Butter: A Fine Art Fair: The game-changing annual celebration featuring the work of established, independent, and emerging artists representing the global African diaspora from Indiana and across the country as part of a new model for care and economic justice in the arts returns to the Stutz Building. Through September 6

You’re Standing Inside the Instrument: A Score for 19 Buildings: More than 20 architects, designers, and other experts join Indianapolis-based artists at CAMi to create audio soundscapes based on their favorite buildings around the city. Through September 13

The R.B. Annis Sensory Experience: Level One: Conceived as the first phase of an ongoing research initiative at the intersection of 4D design, art, science, and technology, this experiment reconfigures the Basile Gallery at the Herron School of Art and Design as a responsive, motion-activated environment in which visitors’ gestures generate a shifting, immersive field of sensory feedback. Through September 19

Overflow: Creative Renewal Arts Fellowship Exhibition: From learning Mongolian calligraphy and pole dancing to exploring the island of Curaçao and sacred traditions in Peru, Central Indiana Creative Renewal Fellows embrace new experiences that spark creativity and personal transformation at Gallery 924. Through September 30

Body/Beyond: Fashion That Transforms: Featuring 22 works drawn from the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s world-renowned fashion collection, this exhibition explores how designers have molded, remade, and even defied the human form. Through October 18

HCAA 5th Annual Juried Art Exhibit: Founded in 1950, Hamilton County Artists’ Association gives artists from across the county the opportunity to compete and display their works at Birdie Art Center and Gallery. Through October 31

IndyEast Art Walk: This walk along East 10th Street highlights the Art in Unexpected Places, stopping at the storefront murals, crosswalk art, poetry installations, and other creative interventions that turn ordinary neighborhood spaces into moments of discovery, reflection, and inspiration. September 4

Meowsterpieces: A First Friday Feline Fundraiser: Cat ladies and gentlemen unite for the cause at the Propylaeum, where the artwork for sale and auction, craft activities, and offerings by local vendors are all cat-themed. Adoptable cats are available for snuggling and proceeds benefit Pepper’s Pals Cat Rescue. September 4

Quest for the West Art Show & Sale: Perfect for art enthusiasts and collectors, the Midwest’s largest Western art show for more than 20 years returns to the Eiteljorg Museum, with everything from sculptures and paintings to miniatures on sale. An opening weekend preview on September 11–12 gives visitors the opportunity to meet the artists and purchase works before they become available to the public. September 11–October 11

Penrod Arts Fair: This vibrant cultural celebration at Newfields welcomes the public to meander booths with works by exceptional artists both emerging and established. September 12

CLASSES & TALKS

Festival451Indy: Venues across Indianapolis including IU Indy’s Ray Bradbury Center, Ujamaa Bookstore, Kan-Kan Cinema, and Indy Reads, among others, host film screenings, writers’ talks, comedy shows, and more celebrating the humanities, all inspired by the famous Midwestern author. September 5–October 11

Local Lens Speaker Series: A Creative Life With Maximo Eslava: Indianapolis-based Mexican American photographer Maximo Eslava shares how art permeates his life and career at Aurora Photocenter. September 15

FILM

2026 River Bend Film Festival: Famous character actor and Hoosier Doug Jones is the guest at this festival celebrating independent filmmaking at several venues including the Goshen Theater and Greencroft Community Center in Goshen, Indiana. Through September 5

Back to the Future: Watch Marty McFly and Doc Brown change history during this free outdoor screening at Fishers Event Center, with special movie-themed merchandise and refreshments, like Doc Brown’s Pot Pie and the Flux Capacitor mocktail. September 12

Amanda and the Alien: A struggling young artist offers up her unfaithful boyfriend as a vessel for an escaped extraterrestrial in this A/V Club screening of the ’90s sci-fi comedy at Kan-Kan Cinema. September 14

COMEDY

Let’s Fest: In its sixth year, Let’s Fest takes over multiple venues in Fountain Square including White Rabbit Cabaret, Indy String Theory, and more for a long weekend of laughs with appearances by comedians Beth Stelling, John Goblikon, Colum Tyrell, Katherine Blanford, and more. Through September 6

“Psychic” Comedian Peter Antoniou: Be dazzled and captivated by the mind-reading and intuitive capabilities of this America’s Got Talent All-Star when he commands the stage of The Tarkington. September 10

An Idiot’s Guide to Wine: Part comedy show, part wine tasting, this hilarious show at Tinker House pairs six unique wines with an abundance of laughter. September 11

Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour: The energetic, nonbinary hairstylist, podcaster, and Queer Eye star brings a mix of raw, honest personal stories, and uplifting laughs to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. September 13

FESTIVALS

AfroFest: Partake in live music, global cuisine, local vendors, and more at this fifth annual fest at Morris Bicentennial Plaza honoring African culture from across the continent. September 6

Oktoberfest: In operation since 1979, the German American Klub hosts “Indianapolis’ True Oktoberfest” in German Park, complete with live music and performances, traditional German food and drink, and, of course, plenty of “bier und wein.” September 10–12

Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival: The dazzling annual ballooning event returns to Conner Prairie, with a rainbow of hot air balloons taking off each day and plenty of food, games, live music, and other activities for the family. September 11–13

SPORTS

Indy Eleven Oktoberfest: Enjoy German-themed drinks, food, and fun at Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium as the Indy Eleven face the Birmingham Legion FC. September 5

Indianapolis Indians vs. Omaha Stormchasers: The Tuesday Dollar Menu, the Girls and Women in Sports Community Celebration, and a mystery promo ticket package collide in this night full of goodies and baseball at Victory Field. September 8

Dallara Cars & Coffee: Automotive enthusiasts, collectors, and fans are invited to gather at Dallara Experience Hub in Speedway for a morning of community, with 10 featured cars on display. September 12

OUTDOORS

Young Birders Saturday Outing: This free, drop-in activity hosted by the Indiana Audubon Society and beginning at the Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center invites youngsters on a trail walk to observe and discuss all things birding and bird-nerdery. September 5

Walking With History: Walking the Electric Rail: Retrace the tracks of Circle City’s early interurban railway lines on a two-hour morning tour that departs from the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. September 12

Historic Lockerbie Square Home & Garden Tour: Explore a collection of beautiful homes in the historic and picturesque Lockerbie Square neighborhood, an opportunity to peek inside stunning spaces rarely open to the public. September 12–13

MISCELLANEOUS

Micro Wrestling Federation: Micro Too: The Micro Wrestling Federation brings its cast of wrestlers all under 5 feet tall to the Irving Theater for a high-flying acrobatics, martial arts, and stunt show that’s been featured on the Discovery Channel and in Sports Illustrated. September 5

Collectors Palooza: Trading card game enthusiasts can browse over 250 dealer tables vending Pokémon, One Piece, and Lorcana cards, plushies, figures, and more at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. September 13