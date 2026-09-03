Naysayer: For Purdue Football, There Are No Tomorrows

I HATE TO use the word desperate, but that’s the state use the word desperate, but that’s the state Purdue University football is in this season. For everyone involved with the lackluster Boilermakers in one way or another, the overall desire is that it’s now time to show improvement. Win the games against like or worse teams. Show the ability to hang with the many ranked teams on their stacked schedule.

Head coach Barry Odom’s second time around the league could end with a 5-7 record, at best. That is if Purdue can win against Wake Forest, a 9-win team from last year, or Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin. Indiana State, in my opinion, is almost like a scrimmage game and really shouldn’t count. Las Vegas sportsbooks aren’t sold on that many wins and have set the official over/under win total at 3.5.

To get there, Odom is throwing the fate of the team into the hands of senior quarterback Ryan Browne, ranked 18th among Big Ten quarterbacks and 66th out of 68 Power Four starting quarterbacks, according to Sports Illustrated.

Browne must recover from the reasons he is held in such low esteem among his peers, as he tossed more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (8) last year and had a turnover bug attached to him all season. Those things must change for this team to get any better.

Odom has high expectations for Browne, saying recently he expects efficient play and great decision-making from him. When the time comes to make a play, he expects Browne to come through. “I think he’s going to have a tremendous year for us. Browne is at a different level with his pre-snap reads compared to last year.”

To get back on the competitive side of the game, Odom turned to the transfer portal for much-needed help. The result was a top 25 ranked portal class filled with size, speed, and experience.

Some players added are offensive interior linemen Boaz Stanley, 6-foot-4, 310-pound former South Carolina player with extensive starting experience, and right guard Nuku Mafi, a seasoned player from Oklahoma State. Although Mafi is currently on the injured list, Odom is confident he will be ready by game time.

From Florida Atlantic, talented wide receiver Asaad Waseem was acquired as a main target for Browne. Waseem completed a highly successful season with 699 yards and five touchdowns for FAU last year. Another receiver to look for from the portal is Penn transfer Bisi Owens, who adds experience to the receiving corps with 26 starts under his belt.

To fill the gap after the loss of stellar running back Devin Mockobee, Odom went to Minnesota and got running back Fame Ijeboi, who appeared in 11 games last year, topped by a 17 carry, 108-yards, and one TD performance against Michigan State. He rushed 97 times for 441 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota and also scored a receiving touchdown while finishing with 12 receptions for 54 yards.

Part of Purdue’s demise last season was due to injuries to key players. The injury bug bit hard last year, but with a new year, these returning offensive Boilermakers will play key roles in the team’s success. Players like tight end redshirt sophomore George Burhenn, who showed great talent before a season-ending injury after game four. And wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is returning after missing the entire year with an injury. At wide receiver, De’Nylon Morrissette is back, and lineman Joey Tanona is healthy once more.

The defense also got a portal boost with Mister Clark at defensive back, who is expected to make an immediate impact. Last season he snagged three interceptions and forced a fumble while at Florida International University. Defensive lineman Curt Neal comes in after stints at Illinois and Wisconsin and is expected to be a disruptive force in the interior of Purdue’s defensive line.

Purdue has returning experience on defense, which includes tackle Ian Jeffries, a vital impact player on the line’s interior. Team captain Charles Correa, a junior from Hawai’i, was credited with 95 tackles and three sacks last year.

With backs against the wall, Odom has boldly stated recently, “It’s our goal, and I’m not afraid to say it out loud: I want to be the hardest-playing team in college football. The only person who decides that is looking back at you in the mirror. It’s up to us.”