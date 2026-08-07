PHOTOS: Indiana Fever Fall To Las Vegas Aces In OT

The Indiana Fever saw Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston each score 20 points or more in the trio’s eighth game of the season.
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THE INDIANA FEVER were unable to ward off a late rally in the fourth quarter and overtime by the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday as they dropped their twelfth game of the season by way of an 86-84 final at home. 

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