Indiana Fever Weather Early Season Storms In Strong Start

HEADING INTO THE all-star break, the Indiana Fever’s season has been littered with many of the same headlines that followed them in the last few years. Some good, some bad, but through it all, morale remains high for one of the league’s most sought-after squads.

At 17-10 currently, Indiana’s WNBA team has weathered the storm of what is an overall improved landscape throughout the league as teams like Atlanta, Golden State, and Dallas have shown growth and mainstays such as Minnesota, New York, and Las Vegas remain the Goliaths of the league.

Nestled in the middle of the pack, the Fever hold the fifth-place spot in league standings. However, it’s not the wins that have stood out most, but how they’ve obtained them.

In the first half of the season, they are 6-1 in games when Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston don’t play, including 4-0 without Clark.

Of their wins, their ability to rebound has been integral to their success. In 15 games, they’ve gone 14-1 when defeating the opposition on the glass, but their pursuit as a team when rebounding has been their bread and butter. While being led by Boston’s 8.5 rebounds per game, five other players average more than three boards a game with Clark and fellow guard Lexie Hull in the mix.

After missing the second half of 2025, Clark’s comeback efforts have been a success, as her most recent offensive output was highlighted by a 45-point effort on Friday against the Seattle Storm.

Her 45-point game was a franchise record for most points in a game, but the 10 assists that went along with it marked the first time that a player has finished with more than 40 points and 10 assists in a single output.

Speaking after her history-making night, Clark touched on her mindset going into the contest.

“Some nights you know you have it even before the ball tips,” Clark says. “I struggled a bit getting back into a groove after missing a couple of weeks, but I thought this was a good opportunity for me to come out and be aggressive early because I knew my team needed that.”

And whether it be Clark’s 6-for-10 shooting from 3 against Seattle, or the team’s 37 percent from distance thus far, converting from behind the 3-point line has been crucial.

Throughout the year, over a third of Indiana’s scoring has come from their 3-point shooting, as players like Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham have carried the bulk of the load when shooting better than 42 percent.

Of the 28 players in the league who have shot 100 or more 3s, Mitchell and Cunningham sit atop the W when it comes to being some of the most lethal shooters.

But from the standpoint of Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer with 23.3 points per game, whatever offense is generated each night is based solely on the tone they set when on defense.

“It’s the flow from getting defensive stops to making offensive decisions,” she says. “That’s where you see me be my best and our team at our best. Any time we can make teams go through an offensive possession where it’s tough on them, you get the best of ourselves.”

Mitchell will be one of three players to represent the Fever organization this weekend when Chicago hosts the WNBA 2026 All-Star Game with Clark and Boston participating. This season will mark the fourth year in a row in which Mitchell will be dubbed an all-star while Clark and Boston each make their third appearance among the league’s best.

From the ability to finish plays on the glass or the high-powered offense that has spurred them to early season success, more victories are on the horizon for the Fever moving forward.