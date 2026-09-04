Naysayer: The Hoosiers Are Poised For Another Title Run

HEARING BEETHOVEN MAKES me think of Napoleon, which, for some reason, made me think me think of Napoleon, which, for some reason, made me think Indiana University football head coach Curt Cignetti. Both are master tacticians who demand precision with an unwavering commitment to the system.

I often listen to classical music, a love given to me as a youth by my mother, a music teacher. My favorite is Ludwig van Beethoven, and my favorite of his is Symphony No. 3, Eroica. Beethoven, a huge fan of Napoleon, initially dedicated this symphony to Napoleon, hence the connection.

After researching Napoleon’s precise tactical leadership style, I found he and Cignetti share many of the same traits. Although not connected in any relevant way, these two leaders do share many commonalities—winning strategies and the ideal of certainty through preparation, as examples.

Cignetti took the losingest college football team and turned it into a champion. Napoleon took an army fatigued from a revolution, instilled belief, and took Europe. Both are masters of creating advantageous psychological dominance over an opponent. Both get the absolute best by optimizing each player, or soldier, in an efficient system. And both rewrote the rulebooks: Napoleon on war tactics and Cignetti on using polished portal players to his advantage.

The two are ruthless attackers. Early European battle tactics had armies march as one large unit into battle, but Napoleon changed combat forever by creating smaller units that could attack quickly, while Cignetti, in what he calls “complementary football,” runs an explosive style of scoring offense that creates pressure on the opposition.

Look for Indiana to run the table again—with all due respect to Ohio State. Simply said, the Hoosiers are stacked with talent. Vegas has IU as a favorite to win the conference, just behind the Buckeyes, and to be in the running to defend. There are so many talented players on this roster, it’s hard to know where to start.

So, let’s begin with favored Heisman Trophy candidate, new quarterback Josh Hoover. The TCU transfer has started 31 games and has solidified his spot with IU. His targets are considered elite and bring speed and experience. Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh and returning Charlie Becker have already gotten preseason All-America consideration, and alongside them is Michigan transfer Tyler Morris, who will provide ample targets.

When it is time to run the ball, Hoover will turn and hand the ball off to highly touted junior transfer from Boston College Turbo Richard, a recruit Cignetti failed to get while at James Madison. Experts say Richard, who received the nickname Turbo in eighth grade because of his fast-sprinting ability, is a major key in the Hoosiers defending their national title.

Richard is a punishing runner, and because of this, he is susceptible to injury. He missed five games his freshman season and another last year because of his style of play. He is joined in the backfield by Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe Jr. “Explosive” describes Martin’s style, while Beebe told reporters he likes “to hit people” and is a bruising back.

But Cignetti has said a proper foundation will make the running game work. He requires his offensive line and tight ends to create the push needed and stresses great perimeter blocking from wide receivers to spring backs for longer gains when running wide.

The talent pool runs deep on the defensive side, too, as the front line is considered the strength of the team. The reason is the depth, and lots of it, in the talent that Cignetti has returning or portal picked.

Anchoring the middle are returning tackles Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino. Indiana’s pass rush received a portal boost with the addition of edge rusher and Pitt transfer Chiddi Obiazor, Kansas State’s Tobi Osunsanmi, and Joshua Burnham, a former player on Notre Dame’s roster.

Fans will be happy to note the kicking game, ranked in the top 10 nationally last year, will feature returning placekicker Nico Radicic, who scored 141 points, hit 100 percent of extra points, and was good 94.7 percent of the time on field goals.

Napoleon had his Waterloo. Not so for Cignetti and the Hoosiers, as it appears this team is a contender for the Big Ten Championship and more.