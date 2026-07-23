DIVIDED BY THE Scioto River, Dublin, Ohio’s two distinct sections connect via the winding Dublin Link.The longest single-tower S-shaped suspension bridge in the world also provides comfortable places to hang out along the way. Mini-parks are outfitted with Adirondack chairs, picnic tables, fireplaces, and Instagrammable lighting at night.

On one side, you’ll find a quaint downtown that embraces its namesake city. We’re talking a shamrocks-on-the-sewer-plates level of enthusiasm. Many of the businesses have tiny “fairy doors” tucked away inside for visitors to discover (find 14 and claim a custom T-shirt). The Dublin Village Tavern, located in a building dating to the 1880s, is the place to try Hooley Eggs—hard-boiled eggs wrapped in Irish sausage, flash fried, and dunked in mustard-herb sauce. (“Hooley” is Irish slang for party.)

On the other side of the river, find sleek hotels, new restaurants, and a nightlife scene presided over by the Vaso rooftop lounge. It’s located in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, so you can carry adult beverages from place to place. Meanwhile, the multi-block Dublin Market at Bridge Park draws regular shoppers and visitors alike.

As much fun as all that is, the big deal here is the Dublin Irish Fest, a celebration in Coffman Park with some 60 acts on seven stages. It’s the largest three-day Irish festival in the world, running this year from July 31 through August 2. Headliners include Gaelic Storm and, direct from Ireland, Altan and Clada. Beyond music, the fest includes a Celtic Canines exhibition, where guests can meet dogs of breeds that originated in Ireland, like the Wheaten terrier, as well as dart competitions, a genealogy tent, Highland games, whiskey tastings, and gaiety galore.

If You Go

Wake Up Send an emissary early to join the line at Fox in the Snow (foxinthesnow.com) for delectable and substantial blueberry galettes.

Create Look for art supply boxes curated by local artists peppered throughout town by the Dublin Arts Council.

SIP The prodigious whiskey list at Fado Pub & Kitchen includes private barrel picks.