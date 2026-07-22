Know Before You Go: Christmas In July Half Marathon And 5K Race

A manner-festo for the festive footrace on Saturday, July 25, starting at Big Lug Canteen.
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Photo by Timmy Howard
  • Pick up your packet Friday evening for a calm race morning.
  • Don red and green. Bonus points for sparkle.
  • Use the bathrooms at The Roost or Big Lug before you start. But don’t worry if you forget. Two sets of portable toilets are along the route.
  • Show up ready for fun, not necessarily serious competition.
  • This usually broiling event tends to melt any determination to mark a personal best.
  • Take a selfie with Santa to get a pair of Christmas socks. 
  • Celebrate with a free beer or soda at Big Lug after the race.

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