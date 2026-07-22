INDIANA FEVER GUARD Lexie Hull is known for her hustle and tenacity on defense—and her effortlessly cool off-the-court looks. Her new collab with hair accessory brand Teleties taps into the rise of athletes as style influencers. “So excited to finally share this,” Hull posted on Instagram, ecstatic that she got to design this collection, picking the colors and styles. “I’m obsessed with how they turned out (perfect for summer).” Teammate Caitlin Clark immediately reacted in the comments: “Slide me some.” Her pastel line includes clips, a headband, a scrunchie, and the brand’s snag-proof spiral hair ties, her personal favorites on and off the court. $8–$19.