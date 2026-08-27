The Epitome Of Cool Western Wear

FROM BEYONCE’S COWBOY Carter tour to Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection, the styles of the American West are as hot as Houston in July. Galloping into the spotlight along with designer chaps and cowhide-printed jackets is the bolo tie, an accessory whose appeal has spread far beyond its Southwestern roots. Traditionally, bolos took the place of a necktie. Now, you see them worn with tees and jeans, with open-collar shirts, and as jewelry. One favorite: this 36-inch M&F Western Double S Bolo Tie. It pairs a concho medallion embellished with a leaf design and set off by a turquoise stone with a braided cord tipped in silver.

$53. Cowpokes, 1812 E. 53rd St., Anderson

765-642-3911