The Indiana State Museum Unleashes Curiosity With Newest Exhibit

IF YOU’VE EVER wondered how your pup or puss perceives the world, you have until September 27 to find out at the Indiana State Museum. Cats & Dogs: The Exhibition is set up from a pet’s perspective and breaks down their behavior. It digs into the science behind the zoomies, decodes what your cat is thinking—if you’re sure you want to know—and illuminates how your fur bestie tries to communicate. Breeds from the perky Chihuahua to the majestic Great Dane and the plush Persian to the goblin-esque sphynx are represented. Jump like a cat (good luck with that) and tackle a canine agility course while interactive tech helps you see, hear, and feel what the animals experience. The exhibit also busts myths: Dogs and cats usually get along perfectly fine; felines don’t always land on their feet, unfortunately; and toy breeds … well, they’re just misunderstood. Props to all the wee ones out there.