DON’T EXPECT A focused, disciplined workout at the puppy yoga classes offered at Traders Point Creamery. The 90-minute sessions on April 12, May 1, and May 17 are more about cheerful chaos than chakras. And the experience is a bit different from goat yoga. While the goats like to jump on your back when you do the child’s pose, the puppies—as if on cue—rush to lick your face as you slide into downward dog. The $40 sessions are offered by Rise Yoga & Events, and a portion of the proceeds go to support the Humane Society for Boone County, which furnishes the canines. Yes, you can adopt one—so go in knowing you might fall in love.

Traders Point Creamery, Zionsville. 317-733-1700