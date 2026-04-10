MARINE LAYER HAS landed in Indy, bringing its laid-back, sun-soaked spirit—and famously soft fabrics—with it. The new boutique marks the brand’s first foray into Indiana. Known for its buttery tees crafted from a blend of recycled and natural fibers—and its robust T-shirt recycling program—the shop showcases relaxed shapes, beachy staples, tailored-but-easy button-downs, marshmallowy cashmere, and versatile dresses that transition from Friday at the office to the weekend. The space reflects that aesthetic with warm wood and vintage decor. Indianapolis was chosen for this third shop in the Midwest based partially on the high number of online orders from the area. As expected, shoppers are excited, says store manager Cole Koerselman. “I’d say 80 percent come in knowing the brand.” Menswear has so far proven the most popular. “With guys here, it seems to be heavy athleisure. Or suits,” observes Koerselman. “It’s the in-between looks, ones that feel right, that they’re missing.” And that’s a gap Marine Layer stands ready to fill.

ADDRESS

The Fashion Mall at Keystone

HOURS

Mon–Thu 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Fri–Sat 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.