FOR THE FIRST time in nearly half a century, a historic Tudor Revival estate on Sunset Lane is ready to welcome new owners. Built in 1928, the enchanting property was originally home to Nicholas H. Noyes, his wife, Marguerite Lilly Noyes, and their three children. The Noyes’ connection to time in nearly half a century, a historic Tudor Revival estate on Sunset Lane is ready to welcome new owners. Built in 1928, the enchanting property was originally home to Nicholas H. Noyes, his wife, Marguerite Lilly Noyes, and their three children. The Noyes’ connection to Eli Lilly was both personal and professional. Nicholas Noyes was vice president and director of the pharmaceutical company, while Marguerite’s father (Evan Frost Lilly) was a cousin of Eli Lilly.

​Prominent in Indy’s elite social circles and noted for their philanthropic efforts, it comes as no surprise that a family of such affluence would live in a home of equal grandeur. Known as Lanes End, the mansion is perched atop a hill, which offers the ideal vantage point of its stunning, 26.5-acre lot. With a private forest, rolling hills, winding brook, stocked pond, and immaculate gardens, the grounds are nothing short of magical. For many years, the property was a favorite stop on local garden tours.

After their passing, the Noyes family bequeathed the home to Butler University. With no real use for it, the university sold it to the family who would love it for the next 48 years. The home could not have asked for better stewards. In 1978, the late J. Thomas O’Brien and his wife, Joan, moved in with their 14 children. Finding a property to accommodate such a large family was no small feat, but the 8,714-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms proved to be the perfect fit.

Their daughter, Eileen O’Brien, is the co-listing agent for 5625 Sunset Lane. When her family moved into the home, Eileen was in high school. She recalls how much her parents loved the exquisite craftsmanship. “It’s such a historical piece of property. That’s what I love about it,” she says. “My parents wanted to preserve that, and anything original that they could leave, from fixtures to tile, they did.”

Over the years, necessary updates were made for practical reasons—like a much-needed expansion of the kitchen (imagine the herculean effort of meal prep)—and recreational enjoyment, with the addition of a pool and tennis court. Though sizable in its footprint, the home feels warm and welcoming. It’s blessed with Old World craftsmanship that makes it timelessly beautiful, without sacrificing familial comfort.

Eileen recalls how much her younger siblings loved to invite friends over. Hide-and-seek was a favorite activity, with all the delightful nooks and crannies that old homes possess offering the perfect hideaways. The kids discovered secret compartments, hidden crawlspace access, and more.

Across the main level, living spaces brim with original features. The Noyes’ family crest appears in a couple of places throughout the house, including the hulking, solid wood behemoth that is the front door. Iron accents and straps contrast against the woodgrain. There is an inscription in the center of the door that welcomes guests to stay to their hearts’ content. “The front door is made with such care,” Eileen says.

Rooms are large and bright, with sunlight pouring through multipaned casement windows. Exquisite detailing appears in the living room’s ornate coffered ceiling, while the dining room boasts gold leaf trim and a mural painted above the marble fireplace.

The dining room is one of Eileen’s favorites. “It still has so much of that Old World charm to it,” she says. During holidays (Thanksgiving, especially), she remembers how the family would linger at the table for hours after the meal was finished, just talking and enjoying one another’s company, while kids and grandkids ran in and out, happily playing. “It was wonderful,” she says.

Antique lovers will appreciate this fascinating tidbit about the room’s centerpiece. The 12-person table, with cabriole legs and an ornately carved apron, is a statement on its own, though what’s even more interesting is that it once belonged to former U.S. Vice President Charles Fairbanks. The O’Briens chose elegant furnishings to mirror the home’s style, but they didn’t detract from the daily hijinks and fun chaos of life in a big family. Instead, heritage and happiness were woven together to form the tapestry of a loving home.

Restoring the grounds to their initial splendor was a passion project for Eileen’s father. “My dad loved the land. That was his escape from work and the rest of the world,” she says. When Nicholas Noyes built the house, he and his wife were avid gardeners. They hired a botanist to plant one of every type of tree that could grow in this environment. Formal gardens were filled with roses, and wildflower areas added colorful interest. But decades later, when the O’Briens purchased the home, everything was badly overgrown. “They had someone from Ball State come out to do a thesis on the property. He had ideas of what to plant or replant to bring it back to its original intent,” Eileen says.

Though undoubtedly an enormous labor of love, the payoff was worthwhile. Now pristine, the grounds offer a respite from the noise and stress of daily life. So enveloping is the peacefulness that it’s hard to reconcile the fact that shops and restaurants are mere minutes away.

Eileen admits that parting with the family home brings bittersweet emotions for herself and her siblings, saying, “It’s filled with a lot of great memories, but we’ll take those with us. We hope we can find another owner to love and appreciate it the way the first two owners have.”