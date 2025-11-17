Lilly Goes Beyond Medicine with Indianapolis Gives

IT’S MORE THAN life-saving medicine. Lilly is a world premier medicine company, discovering innovative treatments to fight diseases like cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s. Based in Indianapolis, Lilly employs close to 50,000 people globally, including over 13,000 in the Hoosier state.

But to be “a medicines company that puts health above all,” as its website proclaims, Lilly gives back in other ways that support its nearly 150-year-old purpose.

“I think what we pride ourselves in is the fact that we go beyond medicines and work across different industry sectors and boundaries to address some of the most complex health challenges around the world,” says Cynthia Cardona, vice president of social impact at Lilly.

That includes philanthropic support for causes addressing “upstream” factors—such as education and economic mobility—that also determine a person’s ability to be healthy.

“We’re guided by Lilly’s purpose to make life better and the social impact vision we have of a world where every individual has an opportunity to live their healthiest life possible,” Cardona says.

Lilly employees also have the opportunity to give back to the community through Lilly’s volunteer programs like its annual Global Day of Service. They’ve contributed over 1 million hours of service since the program began in 2008.

Separately, the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation (Lilly Foundation), a private, tax-exempt organization established in 1968, supports programs that align with its philanthropic priorities.

Just this spring, the foundation awarded grants to organizations like Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation to aid IPS schools’ STEM education, the Indiana Bar Foundation to support reducing housing evictions, and UNICEF USA to support UNICEF’s Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health initiatives in resource-limited settings in Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

Lilly employees and retirees can also contribute through year-round Lilly giving initiatives and matching opportunities, Cardona says. Last year, the Lilly Foundation matched over $5 million in eligible employee and retiree contributions to work to address the social challenges to health.

“We support organizations and groups that align with our vision to strengthen communities and ones that have demonstrated results in driving social impact,” Cardona says.

Lilly saw a chance to further amplify that impact through Indianapolis Monthly’s Indianapolis Gives Challenge, an online fundraising competition between area nonprofits. The friendly competition aims to raise money for Central Indiana charities while getting the word out about the causes they support.

Last year, Lilly served as the challenge’s inaugural presenting sponsor. With the company’s support, Indianapolis Gives raised more than $550,000 for Central Indiana charities in 2024. Over 1,440 donors contributed to 48 organizations during the 10-day competition.

This year, Lilly will contribute $100,000 in prize money to Indianapolis Monthly’s Indianapolis Gives challenge. Cardona says the company hopes to only build on the results from 2024, particularly when it comes to raising awareness for participating nonprofits’ work in a time when there’s a lot of need.

“We’re happy to be sponsoring the Indy Gives challenge again this year because we hope to see the same or maybe an even bigger impact on the community and all of the participating organizations,” says Cardona.

The challenge runs from December 1 through 11. Eligible nonprofits can submit a form online to register.