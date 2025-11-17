Back Story: Wing & Wheel On East 10th Street

DRIVING DOWN East 10th Street, there’s a curious little structure partially tucked into the grassy slope of the block between Jefferson and North Beville avenues. Blink, and you’ll miss it, because it’s the size of a postage stamp compared to the buildings surrounding it. Whether due to its cute stature or the fact that it’s been a fixture on the corner since the early 1900s, it is beloved by those who know it.

Over the last century, it has housed a vast number of establishments, from a home appliance repair shop and a liquor store to several burger joints and more. In 2023, it was slated for demolition due to its deteriorating condition. Luckily, a facade grant from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of Indianapolis saved the property by providing funds for a new roof, brickwork, windows, and doors.

Dustin Leach, the owner of Great Day Tattoo in Irvington, had admired the building on East 10th Street for well over a decade—he worked on his motorcycle next door at Cycle-Re-Cycle Part II—always thinking it’d be the perfect spot for a tattoo shop. When he learned it was available, he jumped at the opportunity. No other buildings even crossed his mind as contenders. “This was always the spot I would have chosen,” he says.

The interior required an overhaul, but Leach worked hard to ensure the exterior didn’t lose any of its historical charm. “I’m really excited to be starting Wing & Wheel off in this building. It’s a beloved piece of Indianapolis’s east side, and adding to its history is a huge honor,” he shares. “Opening a business in such a well-loved building makes me feel really proud to be a part of this community.”