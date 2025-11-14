Tony Valainis

This Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Natural State Provisions will host a Cuban breakfast takeover that pairs the pour-over stylings of Never Home Coffee’s caffeination station with Jose Plasencia’s Cuban food pop-up, Átame. 414 Dorman St., 317-492-9887

A “Japanese high kitchen” menu and an omakase bar are the big draws at Carmel’s new showstopper, Okonori, which soft opened this week at The Corner mixed-use property. The ownership team includes some heavy hitters—husband and wife Alex Tong and Kimmie Chang, Hui Zheng, and Kevin Zheng—with smashes like Westfield’s Nori Japanese Steakhouse and Noblesville’s Cafe Noricha under their belts. 1685 E. 116th St., Carmel, 317-671-8888

Mass Ave gets a little bit sweeter this weekend, as Zionsville dessert shop Confectioneiress adds a downtown Indy source for sprinkles. Expect cookies, cakes, cupcakes, cream pies, cake pops, and a free mini-dessert with any $5 purchase during Saturday’s grand opening. 755 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1041

More good news for the Mass Ave masses: The uber-popular Bodhi announced that it now takes reservations—just in time to head off the dreaded winter-weather loitering outside the door. 922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-941-6595

Another all-you-can-eat option has landed in Castleton. (See also Han Korean BBQ & Hot Pot and Umi Sushi & Seafood Buffet.) Aka-Oni Japanese BBQ Restaurant makes diners feel like they’ve hit the yakiniku jackpot with grill-your-own meats, seafood, and veggies. The restaurant is offering soft-opening reduced pricing ($29.99 instead of $34.99 for adults) through November 23. 6001 E. 86th St., 317-827-2126

Half Liter BBQ will transform its upstairs bar into the Kalikimaka Lounge tiki pop-up from November 24–30, offering its own spin on the Thanksgiving spread with a menu overhaul that includes whole suckling pigs smoked daily, tiki snacks, and tropical cocktails—shareable volcano bowls among them. You will need to be 21 or older, and you’ll want a reservation. 5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180

Some delicious restaurant news coming out of Hendricks County: Avon is home to a new family-run Vietnamese noodle shop, Pho Plus (1118 N. Avon Ave., 317-778-7616); Amore Mio Cafe (9060 Crawfordsville Rd., 317-331-0891), an Italian restaurant with an emphasis on panini and gelato, has opened in Clermont; and Main Street Plainfield has awarded a $30,000 facade grant to the in-progress Roots the Market + Eatery (115 W. Main St.), “bringing a clean, historically appropriate aesthetic” to one of the town’s most iconic downtown landmarks. The market, owned by Doug Huff (who also brought us the refurbished Oasis Diner and The Prewitt Restaurant + Lounge) will offer goods from a local butcher and local bakery as well as a deli shop and upstairs event space.

And if that last description triggers your small-town mercantile urge, consider emptying your till for this former Indiana grocery store, a 204-year-old brick gem, that just hit the market in Brownsville, Indiana.