Bingo Boys Take The Center Stage Of The Indianapolis Punk Scene

ONE OF THE greatest attributes of Indianapolis’ local music scene is the variety it offers, and the greatest attributes of Indianapolis’ local music scene is the variety it offers, and the Bingo Boys’ grimy, no-holds-barred punk music sound is the latest addition to the Circle City’s music culture. Packed to an Amazonian level of diversity, this city doesn’t fall into a typecast when it comes to a signature style of music, like many other metropolitan areas do. Whatever you’re looking for, we have it.

Bingo Boys was formed in 2020 by vocalist and lead guitarist Gus Matracia, bassist Noah Mackey, and former drummer (now rhythm guitarist) Michael Carter. The group took their first genuine crack at writing original material, but a lack of experience didn’t prevent them from kicking off a prolific run. Bingo Boys released four studio albums between their inception and 2023. After that, the band stepped away from the studio, focusing more on playing live shows than cutting new records. In 2024, Bingo Boys brought on a new drummer, Jake Dwiggins, allowing Carter to move to his current position on guitar and more thoroughly filling out their sound. Finally, on March 21, 2026, the silence broke when Bingo Boys released their newest album, Time Off Task. On August 29 , they will perform an album release show at The 808 at Indy CD & Vinyl in Broad Ripple.

Time Off Task is a 10-track testament to the profundity of the Indianapolis punk scene. It’s a collection of high-impact tunes, each of which hits you hard and fast before erupting into a palpitating conclusion, leaving you battered and whiplashed as you attempt to collect yourself before the next song begins. Each song is a thrashing whirlwind of screaming guitars, thumping bass, and infectious beats revolving around ominous lyrics, which vocalist Matracia points out all share themes of “apathy and anxiety.” Time Off Task is a fantastic starting point in Bingo Boys’ discography. The addition of Dwiggins allowed a new layer of complexity to develop, which gives the album a unique sound.

From Matracia’s vantage point, the album has an indie edge thanks to the home recording style used on the album.

“ We did everything in our then-drummer’s basement, which allowed us a lot of time to try some ideas that we probably wouldn’t have been able to get to in a studio,” he says, w hile also touching on the bright future for these young punks. “We’re hoping to get out, play more cities we’ve yet to perform in, while we continue writing our new album.”

Matracia shared all there is to be said on the matter in our chat when he says, “Indy’s music scene is great. There are so many different genres being represented by so many amazing bands.”