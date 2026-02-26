A MASSIVE BLACK cowboy hat trimmed in glowing bulbs lights up the corner of downtown’s Maryland and South Meridian streets, signaling that Indianapolis has a new spot to pull up a chair and grab a PBR tallboy. Clayton’s Country Bar—set inside the historic Morrison Opera House building that housed Hard Rock Cafe from 1999 to 2019—looks and feels like a slice of Nashville’s glittering Broadway Street (aka the Honky Tonk Highway). Created by Bedford, Indiana-born country singer Clayton Anderson, the bar opened in September, leaning hard into its raw and rootsy charm. License plates line the walls, live music fills the room most nights, and the vibe is unapologetically twangy.



49 S. Meridian St.,

